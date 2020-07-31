Obama's political games are a reminder of how he opened the door for Trump

At 8:46 a.m. Thursday, President Trump issued his wildly irresponsible tweet suggesting the November elections be delayed, another reminder that Trump is contributing to the collapse of America's democratic institutions just when he needs them most.

Then, just two hours later, we received a reminder of where Trump may have had the idea that our democratic institutions don't deserve respect – from his wildly irresponsible predecessor.

During his eulogy at the funeral for civil rights hero John Lewis, Obama called for a degree of rule breaking in the service of the partisan interests of Democrats who will simply tear this country apart.

The 44th President took a strange turn in politics and insisted that changes be made so that "all American citizens have equal representation in our government, including American citizens living in Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico." Obama was effectively calling for the granting of statehood to these two American territories.

Now, he knows that statehood can only be granted by a vote of both houses of Congress, after which the law must be signed by the president. And under the rules that currently govern the Senate, this would never happen. (Put aside for a moment that Amendment 23 is likely to make any effort to grant DC status as unconstitutional.)

Why? As a practical political issue, DC is a Democratic fortress, and Puerto Rico almost certainly would be too if it became a state. In other words, what Obama is advocating here would lead to the immediate incorporation of four Democratic senators, effectively securing his party's control over the upper house for a long time.

He made a practical political proposal, in praise! – To help achieve your goal.

"If all this involves eliminating the filibuster," he declared, "to guarantee the rights granted by God to all Americans, then that is what we must do."

The filibuster is the Senate procedure that requires a large majority of senators, 60 out of 100, to agree that a legislative body must consider legislation.

Obama admitted that the only way to get these new senators to vote for Democrats is to kill the filibuster, and that it must be done, assuming, as many do now, that there may be a Democratic wave in November that will sweep Joe Biden in the White House and majority Democrats in the Senate.

The filibuster exists in the Senate for all kinds of reasons, but what it means in practice is that legislation can only get to the president's desk if there is some kind of bipartisan support.

And if there is something, anything! – That should require at least symbolic bipartisan support, is the expansion of the size and reach of the United States of America.

Remember: the last state grants came 61 years ago, when Alaska and Hawaii were admitted to the union. Alaska was known to lean toward Democrats and Hawaii leaned toward Republicans, so when Democrats managed to advance to statehood and get two new Alaska senators, it became an inevitable conclusion that Republicans would also get Hawaii and its two seats in the Senate a few months later.

Now, the former President of the United States, looking at a divided country as he has rarely been before, openly advocates a power game by his party to force the most dramatic change in the American landscape since 1959.

It is a piece with the utter disrespect Obama showed to democratic standards that he and others now adequately accuse Trump of ignoring.

When his party was dismantled in 2010 and he lost control of the House of Representatives, it only took Obama a few months to decide that the will of the people in the power of division was a nuisance that he could not bear.

"We can't wait," he announced. "I will not allow stagnation, inaction or willful indifference to get in our way." He proudly began submitting the legislature to the White House through a series of executive orders, many of which were overturned by the courts.

The most dramatic occurred in 2014, when it granted temporary legal status to illegal aliens with minor children who were born in the United States. In recent years, he had said on 22 separate occasions that he did not have that power.

Then he took advantage of it.

Trump's tweet was horrible. Obama's conduct, first as president and now as former president, shows that he is Trump's facilitator.

