The obituary for a Texas man who died of the coronavirus includes an ominous warning: "May Karma find them all."

David W. Nagy's praise has has been widely shared on social media since it was published in the Jefferson Jimplecute newspaper on July 30, in part because of its fiery tone.

"Dave did everything he was supposed to do, but you didn't," says the obituary. "What a shame and that Karma finds them all!"

The obituary also blames the death of Nagy, 79, at the feet of politicians, including President Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

"Family members believe that David's death was unnecessary," the statement read. "They blame his death and the death of all the other innocent people, Trump, Abbott and all the other politicians who did not take this pandemic seriously and were more concerned with its popularity and votes than with their lives."

It can also be blamed, adds the obituto, on "the many ignorant, self-centered and selfish people who refused to follow the advice of medical professionals, believing that their" right "not to wear a mask was more important than killing innocent people. "

The passionate memory was written by Nagy's wife Stacey, who said she wrote it because "I don't want her death to just go away."

She told fact check website Snopes that she was glad a photo of the obituary had gone viral, garnering over 9,000 likes and 3,000 shares on Twitter.

"It makes me so angry that people don't take it seriously," he told the website, referring to the virus that has killed at least 155,000 Americans.

"People who are dying are especially older people, many younger people are also dying, but it is almost as if they are saying, 'Who cares about older people?' I have been with my husband for 20 years and suddenly he is gone. People should know how this makes others feel. "

Stacey Nagy also said that she does not see the pandemic as a political problem.

"It is life and death," he said.