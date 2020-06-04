Ocasio-Cortez backs Engel challenger in primary

Despite a less than stellar record of past guarantees, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Said Wednesday that he would support Rep. Eliot Engel's main challenger.

"This moment requires renewed and revitalized leadership across the country AND at the ballot box," he tweeted, lending his support to Jamaal Bowman, an educator.

Earlier this year, Ocasio-Cortez announced the Courage to Change PAC, which at the time was seen as a threat to established Democrats. Despite his freshman status in the House, he is popular and his endorsement is seen as a gateway to the younger vote. Steve Bannon, the former chief White House strategist, once called Ocasio-Cortez one of Washington's most powerful politicians.

He called Bowman, who is African American, "a deep community leader." The Engel district has mostly black and Hispanic voters.

Engel reported raising more than $ 1.6 million through March, roughly three times Bowman's catch. But Engel has been accused of spending little time in his district, and Bowman's challenge is considered legitimate.

Engel was also caught Tuesday in a heated microphone saying he "wouldn't mind" that he wasn't allowed to speak at a press conference about the riots in his Bronx district after Georg Floyd's death, if he wasn't in a competitive Democratic primary.

"If I didn't have a primary, I wouldn't mind," Engel can be heard saying to Bronx President Rubén Díaz twice as he asks for the opportunity to speak at a press conference with city and state officials.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Engel later explained his comments to a NY1 journalist: “In the context of running for reelection, I thought it was important for people to know what to expect, so I asked to speak. Of course, I care a lot about what is happening in this country, that is what I wanted to convey. I love the Bronx, I grew up in the Bronx and lived here my whole life, "he said." He would not have tried to impose on the city president if he did not consider him important. "

Morgan Phillips and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.