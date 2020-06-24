Ocasio-Cortez takes the victory lap after the primary outburst: & # 39; His money could not buy a move & # 39;

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., took an online victory lap on Tuesday night after easily winning the Democratic primary in her Bronx-Queens congressional district, saying her victory shows that the move left-wing leader in New York and nationally is "a mandate."

Ocasio-Cortez surprised political observers when he upset New York's powerful Democratic representative, Joe Crowley, who at the time was the Speaker of the House Democratic Chamber, in a 2018 primary. His far-left campaign promises and The embrace of democratic socialism excited their district base and launched it into national stardom once it was in Congress.

ENGEL FALLS BEHIND INSURGENT LEFT CHALLENGE IN PRELIMINARY RESULTS, AS OCASIO-CORTEZ WINS PRIMARY

"When I won in 2018, many dismissed our victory as a 'coincidence'," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Tuesday after it was clear that she would win the primaries. "Our victory was treated as an aberration, or because my opponent" did not try. "From the beginning, tonight's race was important to me. Tonight we are proving that the popular movement in New York is not an accident. It is a mandate. "

With 100 percent of the results, the congresswoman who led her first re-election campaign obtained 70 percent of the primary votes. His moderate opponent backed by the US Chamber of Commerce. Former CNBC collaborator Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, USA handled only 19 percent. Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the "Squad" of four first-year Democratic House members who seek to push the party to the left, declared victory over the "Wall Street CEOs" whom he regularly criticizes.

"Wall Street CEOs, from Goldman Sachs to Blackstone, invested millions to defeat our grassroots campaign tonight. But their money couldn't buy a move," he said. "Here you have to tell the truth to power."

Republicans have dismissed Ocasio-Cortez's ideas, such as the "Green New Deal," as unrealistic and dangerous to the country.

Self-styled Democratic Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Praised the lawmaker 30 years after her main victory.

"The people of his district have spoken out loud and clear about his leadership, his struggles for workers' rights (sic), racial justice, climate change and many other issues," he said. said. "Facing a well-funded opponent, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez won a landslide victory. Congratulations Alexandria."

And Ocasio-Cortez was not the only far-left Democrat in New York City who had a great night in elementary school. The principal at Jamaal Bowman Middle School, with the most results in, has a significant advantage over former Rep Eliot Engel, D-N.Y. If his lead is sustained, the Bowman backed by Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders would achieve a surprise almost on the same level as Ocasio-Cortez's victory over Crowley.

Fox News' Andrew O & # 39; Reilly and Gregg Re contributed to this report.