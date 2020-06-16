Ocean City will increase police presence on the waterfront amid violence, & # 39; rebellious behavior & # 39;

Residents and vacationers in Ocean City, Maryland, a popular beach town, can expect to see more agents in the coming days.

In a video released Monday, Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro said June has presented the city with a "perfect storm of challenge," leading to an apparent outbreak of violent and rebellious behavior.

"You will see more officers patrolling the boardwalk and throughout the city," Buzzuro said. "The type of behavior we have seen recently will not be tolerated and arrests will be made."

There have been a series of recent violent altercations on the waterfront, including at least two stabbings and several major fights, a local media outlet reported.

A video captures what appears to show a group hitting a man on the ground with a large metal pole.

The owner of a local restaurant even decided to temporarily close his business due to recent behavior and events in the area, according to CBS Baltimore.

In a post that appears to have been removed from the restaurant's Facebook page, the company said it was "dealing with a whole new level of disrespect for our staff, our business and our city," according to the report.

According to the Alaska Stand Facebook page, the business is slated to reopen on Tuesday.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan wrote in a post last week that he was "appalled" by the scenes depicted in the social media videos.