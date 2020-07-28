Octavia Spencer calls on Hollywood to increase the cast of people with disabilities

The actress is part of a new public service announcement demanding greater inclusion of people with disabilities in entertainment. The campaign coincides with Sunday's 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The video shows Spencer discussing the importance of everyone being able to see themselves and their lives accurately reflected on screen.

"Nothing can replace lived experience and authentic representation," he said. "So it is imperative that we hire the right actor for the right role."

Spencer talked about the impact she felt seeing a family of color on screen when she was a child watching the "Good Times" show. The series, which aired on CBS from 1974 to 1979, was created by Norman Lear and broke barriers as the first two-parent African-American family comedy on television.

How Hollywood is working to improve the representation of people with disabilities
Spencer joins George Clooney, Joaquin Phoenix and other artists who have partnered with the Ruderman Family Foundation to sign an open letter asking Hollywood executives to prioritize listing people with disabilities on screen.

