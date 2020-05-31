Oculus Quest remains frustratingly elusive as inventory nears zero

Sarah Tew / CNET



The Oculus Quest, the successful VR headset that hasn't been widely available at any retailer since the holidays, is finally available again. That's great news for fans of virtual reality. the Quest Earned an Editor's Choice here at CNET last year, and unlike most devices, it has improved significantly with age. Oculus launched last year a manual tracking update that makes it possible for developers to create games that don't require controllers, and the Oculus Link The software and cable allow the Quest to be connected to a PC and play games written for HTC Vive. Which brings us to the last reason for the shortage: Half-Life: Alyx, Valve's flagship virtual reality title that's designed to run on expensive wired headsets, but can be played very well in a relatively inexpensive Quest using Oculus Link.

The headset has been depleted due to a combination of consumer demand, the impact of coronavirus in manufacturing and even sales bots that automate the purchase of limited inventory products like Quest and Nintendo Switch before average consumers can access the website.



At last, a variety of retailers are starting to have inventory again. If you have been waiting for a 64GB or 128GB model, now is the time to place an order. But there are many caveats. Inventory is constantly changing, and there is no guarantee that you can get the version with the storage capacity you want right now. Therefore, you may have to choose between expecting more scarcity or buying 128GB when you want the 64GB version (or vice versa). As a dedicated Quest owner, I'd say 64GB quickly gets a bit tight, so I would personally recommend the 128GB version. Still, it is not difficult to uninstall applications to make room for others; It is just an inconvenience.

If you're getting a Quest with plans to play Half-Life: Alyx, you might need a long USB-C cable, and it's been hard to get them, too. Yes, thanks to a recent update to Oculus, you can now use the USB charging cable that comes with your Quest, but it's only 3 meters long, which is a bit short for VR games. The gold standard is the But that has been exhausted for years.

Finally, note that there are rumors about a Next Generation Oculus Quest headphones, which could see the light of day later this year or sometime in 2021. But right now, all we have are rumors, so if you want to use something from Beat Saber or Half-Life: Alyx earlier That late, check out the current availability below.

64GB version ($ 399)

Updated on May 30, 11:40 a.m. PT: There are no newer 64GB Quest models in stock at the $ 399 list price from the providers listed below.

128GB version ($ 499)

Updated on May 30, 11:40 a.m. PT: There are no new 128GB Quest models in stock at the list price of $ 399 from the providers listed below.

Exhausted



Please note that this list may include packages, used / reconditioned models, and third party vendors listed as "in stock", but often at prices much higher than the list price or with shipping dates that are far in the future.

This article is updated frequently to reflect product availability.



