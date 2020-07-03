Of course, Donald Trump wants fireworks over Mount Rushmore – Meanwhile in America





Such frivolity may seem tacky in the midst of a rapidly escalating pandemic, and reckless since no social distancing will be required at the event. But the holiday celebrating independence from Britain is being used to reinforce Trump's false narrative that the country is okay.

"We are coming back in a very strong way … and I think we are going to be very good with the coronavirus," Trump told Fox Business on Wednesday, a day after his government's top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci. . He had warned that the United States could soon see 100,000 new cases per day.

Mount Rushmore state, South Dakota, has not been as affected by the virus as the rest of the heart of the country. But it only takes one infected person in what is expected to be a large crowd to plant new shoots.