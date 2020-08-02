Off-duty NYPD shoots himself in the head in Queens suicide

A New York police officer fatally shot himself in the head Sunday in Queens, according to authorities and police sources.

First responders found Finest out of service, unidentified, seriously injured inside an apartment on 23rd Street near 31st Avenue in Astoria around 1:50 a.m., authorities said.

The man from the law, who was assigned to the 73rd Precinct in Brownsville, Brooklyn and had four years on the job, succumbed to his injuries hours later at Elmhurst Hospital, sources said.

He is at least the third NYPD cop to die by suicide in 2020.

In February, veteran Det. Paul Federico killed himself inside his Queens home.

The following month, a New York police traffic cop fatally shot herself in the locker room of an apartment in downtown Manhattan.

The department has recently brought in a wealth of mental health resources as it was rocked in 2019 by 10 suicides among active duty members – double the typical number for one year.