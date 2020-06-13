Officer charged in Floyd's death eligible for pension money

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is eligible to receive pension benefits during his retirement years, even if he is convicted of killing George Floyd, according to the Minnesota agency representing retired public workers.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and involuntary manslaughter in George's death on May 25. The video of the arrest shows Chauvin, who is white, using his knee to hold the neck of George, who was black and handcuffed, for several minutes while Floyd pleaded for air and finally stopped moving. George's death has sparked protests around the world.

The Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association said in a statement that former employees who meet length of service requirements qualify for benefits, regardless of whether they quit or are fired. Those payments are not affected by criminal charges or convictions, the agency said, citing state law.

A review of the police payroll, salary and contract information obtained by CNN estimates that Chauvin's annual payments would be around $ 50,000 or more if he chooses to start receiving distributions at age 55. Chauvin was a member of the Minneapolis Police Force for 19 years.

Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, did not immediately respond to an email request seeking comment.