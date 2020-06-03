Officers at Floyd's death scene should be "responsible for his murder"

Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young during an interview on CNN's "New Day" on June 3. CNN

Two college students said they were traumatized after police used Taser guns and pulled them out of a vehicle at a protest Saturday night.

The six Atlanta police officers are be accused of using excessive force, according to officials.

Officers were filmed in downtown Atlanta breaking the windows of a vehicle, removing a woman from the car and testing a man. The two victims were later identified as university students at Spelman and Morehouse, both historically black schools, and were returning from protests calling for an end to police violence against black citizens.

Taniyah Pilgrim, the Spelman College student, said she thought she might be killed at the time. "I was thinking, OK, this is the end," he said.

Morehouse College student Messiah Young told CNN's Alisyn Camerota that she has not yet seen video of the incident. "I'm not trying to relive that moment right now. It's a little bit too much right now, and I prefer, you know, recover, honestly," he said.

"It is probably one of the most difficult times I've had to face in my life. I just can't understand what happened. At this point, I'm very far away, it's like I'm trying to get away from that situation, but it's really difficult to handle, "Young said, increasingly emotional.

Young's wrist was broken, he received 20 stitches on his forearm and said he felt the lingering effects of being hit.

Pilgrim said the effects on her are "traumatic."

“I have not even processed the situation and everything that happened. … I don't want this to continue to happen and have more traumatized victims who can't sleep, can't eat. I don't want that for anyone else. This is unpleasant. This is not right, "said Pilgrim.

“Once they got close to the car, they literally swarmed it. I was just shocked. I've seen the situation many times, you know. We have George Floyd, we have many people dying, and it doesn't make sense. Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, all of these people die every day, and people protest this reason. It is still happening in these protests. We see this literally on a daily basis. And it's just not right, "added Young.

One of the officers wrote in a police report that used his taser because he wasn't sure if Pilgrim or Young were armed.

“As we have seen in the past, [there was] an attempt to assassinate the character of these young people to say that there was a weapon. There was never a weapon, "Young's attorney, Mawuli Davis said." … The police culture in the United States and in Atlanta must change and must change immediately, or innocent people literally risk losing their lives. " .

Young said the incident really underscores the need for police reform.

“Change is really all that needs to come from this. There has to be a full reset on surveillance, ”he said. "… There needs to be a sense of trust and security in dealing with the police. We just need to see a complete change in the way things are done because at this point we will continue to have these protests. We will continue to lose black lives, brown lives. "

