Officers feel abandoned as protesters demand radical police reform

Police had originally answered a 911 call about Brooks sleeping in his car on the way to the restaurant. Officer Garrett Rolfe was fired after the footage showed him shooting multiple times while Brooks ran. Brooks was shot twice in the back. A second officer, Devin Brosnan, was placed into administrative service.

Hours after the charges were announced, Atlanta police officers were not responding to calls in three of the department's six areas, multiple sources within the Atlanta Police Department told CNN Wednesday night.

"Frankly, a lot is happening in our cities and our police officers are getting the worst part," Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Wednesday.

She said the city has engaged with officers through a pay raise, and "we hope that our officers will maintain their commitment to our communities."

Bottoms also said he believes police morale has dropped "ten times."

In a Twitter statement on Wednesday, the police department said: "Previous suggestions that several officers in each area had quit work were inaccurate. The department is experiencing a higher-than-usual number of calls with the incoming shift. We have enough resources to maintain operations and be able to respond to incidents. "

Police across the country feel mounting pressure

Immediately after Brooks' death, the Atlanta Police Chief resigned, Bottoms called the Brooks murder a "murder," and President Donald Trump said it was "very disturbing."

On Monday, the mayor had announced administrative orders changing the department's use of force policy saying "we hope this is a framework in Atlanta and possibly the nation."

Brooks' death followed days of protests in US cities. USA And growing calls for far-reaching reform of the nation's police departments following the murder of George Floyd on May 25 by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As calls for reform, dismantling, or even dismantling of police departments grew stronger, some cities reported that officers decided to resign.

In Los Angeles. Officers told CNN this week that morale among the rank and file is at one of its lowest points in decades. A veteran LAPD supervisor said morale in the department, the country's third-largest city police force, is the worst it has seen since the aftermath of the 1992 riots.

On Tuesday, the New York Police Department commissioner sent an email to uniformed members saying they will have to fight crime differently, and do it with fewer stops on the street, according to a letter CNN obtained from a senior official. from the police.

"In today's climate, we have to fight crime differently. We will do it with fewer stops on the street, perhaps exposing it to less danger and liability, while making better use of the data, intelligence and all the technology at our disposal." . Commissioner Dermot Shea wrote.

The email highlighted a change the commissioner announced earlier this week: New York police will reassign 600 plainclothes officers from the crime-fighting unit to new roles with immediate effect.

Tuesday's email came when the department's data showed that homicide, robbery, grand theft, and car crime in the city soared this year and saw a dramatic increase in the past month, after briefly calming down as the city it closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. .

"To say that we are in a very difficult position is an understatement," Shea wrote.

CNN spoke to a dozen officers in Atlanta, many of whom said they were disappointed by city officials and predicted that some would simply choose to walk away from their jobs, which law enforcement officials point out are often demanding and sometimes dangerous. .

The Atlanta Police Foundation reported this week that 8 officers had decided to leave the force since June 1.

Officers "are not taught to retreat"

The Atlanta police force has more than 2,000 sworn officers. CNN spoke to officers ranging from detectives to sergeants to lieutenants.

They included men and women and African Americans, as well as white officers. All asked not to be named due to the possible repercussions of the department.

"Morale is the lowest in 18 years. This is due to the mayor and district attorney. Disciplinary policy is not followed, officers' actions are not properly investigated. Instead, the mayor ends them," said one official.

An African American veteran of the force who works in one of Atlanta's most violent areas, said the actions of the officer who fired the shots that killed Brooks were "justified."

"(The police officer) did exactly what he was supposed to do. Mr. Brooks escalated the situation," the officer said.

Brooks "shouldn't have lost his life"

An officer said it was a list Monday because officers have questions about what to do when faced with a suspect who is willing to fight them.

"Officers are not taught to retreat. Unfortunately yes, they can be shot in the back while turning around," said one officer.

Referring to Brooks' failure in a sobriety test, a 15-year-old force veteran asked, "If the officer let Mr. Brooks go, and he flashes a light at the next intersection and kills someone, who would have had the fault? officer? "

When pressed to respond to Brooks supporters who say he shouldn't have died that night, the officer said he wanted to be clear on that point.

"Mr. Brooks shouldn't have lost his life. Maybe he would have handled it differently. But that's the question, if you give an incident and put 10 or 20 officers on that stage, you will get 20 different ways to handle it." .

The Atlanta Police Department declined to respond to a request for comment on morale within the force.

& # 39; It will be difficult to recruit & # 39;

"Until last week, I was proud to tell everyone I met that I work for the Atlanta Police Department. Unfortunately, that changed," said a longtime officer.

"There will be a mass exodus. It will be difficult to recruit because of the way they treat the officers right now. Why would someone sign up for this job?

"You're losing veterans, losing IQ at the street level."

A member of the department said in the future that the average Atlanta officer will be younger than he is now, as some veterans choose to leave, adding that new recruits may not have the experience the job requires.

"The department will get younger … you can have all the training in the world, but until you get punched in the face you won't know what you are going to do."

An officer regretted the resignation of Police Chief Erika Shields.

"A beloved and honorable boss was set apart. A boss who believed in positive police relations within all communities. A boss who really knew the meaning of compassion, honor and leadership." said the officer.

& # 39; A bullet far from dying & # 39;

Vince Champion, Southeast regional director for the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, said the consequences of Brooks's death, along with the indictment of six Atlanta officers after they allegedly used excessive force in the arrest of two students in May , had a negative impact. in the department

"(The officers) don't know how to do their job now because if they do their job and do what they are trained to do, and … they do what their policies and procedures say, it doesn't matter, because if the mayor doesn't like the way he looks She fires. If the district attorney doesn't like the way he looks, he charges, "Champion said.

A member of the city police put the situation in the crudest terms.

"We are one bullet away from death and an accusation error," the officer said.

"Why take the risk? I can go on to be a manager at QuikTrip and make almost the same amount of money, without the stress. The Atlanta government has turned its back on the Atlanta Police Department."