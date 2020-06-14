Officers in Atlanta after Rayshard Brooks' death: & # 39; New day and a new era in law enforcement & # 39;

A panel of current and former law enforcement officers intervened in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man, implicated by police, outside a Wendy's fast food restaurant in Georgia, sparking protests and destruction in Atlanta.

Sergeant Rob Pride of the Loveland, Colorado Police Department told "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday that being a police officer right now is "absolutely a challenge."

"We are in a new day and a new era in law enforcement, where everything we do, everything we say is being analyzed," Pride said.

Television footage showed a restaurant on fire around 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday when protesters filled the parking lot where Rayshard Brooks was shot in the back by police while fleeing after allegedly snatching an electric pistol from an officer during a fight.

Early Sunday morning, the Wendy's were seen burning again, WGCL-TV Atlanta reported.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), which is investigating the shooting, said the deadly clash began on Friday when officers responded to a complaint that a man was sleeping in a car blocking the restaurant's driveway. The GBI said Brooks failed a field sobriety test and then resisted officers' attempts to arrest him.

The GBI released the video from the security camera of the shooting on Saturday. The images show a man running from two white police officers as he raises a hand, holding some kind of object, towards an officer who is a few steps behind him. The officer pulls out his gun and shoots as the man continues to run, then falls to the ground in the parking lot.

GBI Director Vic Reynolds said Brooks had seized a stun gun from one of the officers and appeared to be aiming at the officer while fleeing, prompting the officer to reach for his gun and fire about three shots.

Host Pete Hegseth asked Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina if it is "a legitimate use of lethal force" if an officer's Taser is taken from them and he points them out.

"This is one of those cases where people can see all the different camera angles and they have the clarity of hindsight and they think it is a clear case where lethal force should not be used because the life of the officer is not in danger and the subject is fleeing from the officer, but that is not necessarily the case, "Colina said in response.

"This is not Minneapolis," he continued, referring to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, sparking protests and violent demonstrations across the country.

"This is where you should take a deep breath and then you should go back and investigate, what is the officer's angle? What does he see right in front of him? Do you even know he still has a Taser in hand or did he have the ability to go to his waist and pull out a gun to take aim at him? Hill said, referring to the Atlanta incident.

"These are things you cannot decide in a second, have an instinctive reaction, and arrest someone or even shoot," he continued.

"I think you certainly free up the duty officer and bring in an outside agency, maybe GBI, to investigate for transparency, and then you certainly explain what that process is so people can understand."

He stressed the importance of bringing in outside investigators and looking at all angles and then determining "whether the action was appropriate," rather than an "instinctive" reaction where "we want to appease angry people, and then we are going to make a decision."

"That is not the way it works," he said.

Then Hegseth asked, "Put this case aside, if a Taser is pushed against an officer, is that, as part of the escalation of force, something that deadly force can be used on?"

"Yes, absolutely," said Colina.

ATLANTA PROTECTORS PAINT & # 39; DEFENSE POLICE & # 39; TO THE RIGHT HEADQUARTERS OF THE POLICE

He added that if someone takes an officer's Taser and points it at the officer, "what if it can bother you? Is it the next step that they take your gun apart and shoot and kill you?

"We don't know how these things develop," he continued explaining.

ATLANTA POLICE CHIEF RESET BETWEEN KICKBACKS ON PHOTAL SHOT OF BLACK MAN

As the riots continued, the Atlanta Police Department confirmed that it had taken action against two police officers in connection with Brooks' death. Officer Garrett Rolfe, a veteran of more than six years with the force, was fired, and officer Devin Bronsan, with the department since 2018, was put into administrative service, WSB-TV of Atlanta reported.

Hegseth noted that "in this case the officer was immediately fired" without "peer review" or an investigation and asked former NYPD detective Dr. Oscar Odom what his reaction is "to how events have unfolded there in Atlanta. "

"We go back to making decisions in a fraction of a second about what is going to happen," Odom said in response. "Does a police officer want to kill himself? Of course not, he doesn't want to kill himself. But you also have to understand, it's a split second decision. You have to defend yourself.

He added: “When we look at this, we say it could have gone differently. Of course. Did we want it to be otherwise? Of course. However, he did not do it ".

"Again, this goes back to the fraction of a second decisions that officers have to make every day when they are there and that fraction of a second decision can cost them their lives and people don't realize that." Odom said.

He went on to point out that the incident "deserves an investigation" and "we must wait until all the facts come to light."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pride added, "It will be interesting to see what comes out of this incident and how that creates additional training and perhaps the law enforcement policy."

Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.