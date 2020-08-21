officers’-policing-powers-suspended-after-they-forced-open-door-of-wrong-house

(Newsdio) Three Metro Nashville police officers have had their law enforcement powers restricted after they improperly forced open the door of a family’s home Tuesday around dawn, Interim Police Chief John Drake said.

The officers who’ve been decommissioned announced themselves, then began using a battering ram as they executed a warrant in search of evidence connected to a teenager wanted in a property crimes investigation, Drake said Wednesday at a news conference. They were not there for a violent criminal or drug raid, he added.

Officials later learned the teenager had not lived at that address in several months, he said. No one was injured in the incident.

“In all candor, this shouldn’t have happened,” Drake said. “This mother and her children should not have been subjected to this type of behavior from a police department.”

The case comes as police actions and policies across the United States are under scrutiny following the in-custody death in Minneapolis of George Floyd. The Metro Nashville department has tightened its search warrant rules following the episode.