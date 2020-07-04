Officers shot at photos taken near the Elijah McClain memorial.

Aurora Acting Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said officers Erica Marrero, Kyle Dittrich and Jason Rosenblatt were fired on Friday. A fourth officer, Jaron Jones, had resigned Tuesday before a pre-disciplinary hearing.

The photos were taken on October 20, 2019, at the site of the August 24, 2019 incident that involved McClain, who later died after fighting with officers. Marrero, Dittrich and Jones are in the photograph, which was taken while the three were on duty and had just completed a call, according to the department's investigation.

Rosenblatt received the photo in a text message but did not notify a supervisor, Wilson said at a press conference. According to Wilson, when Rosenblatt received the photo, he replied: "ha ha"

"Even thinking about doing something like that is beyond, it's beyond understanding. It's reprehensible," Wilson said. "It shows a lack of morals, values ​​and integrity, and a judgment that I can no longer trust to allow them to wear this badge."

Wilson said one of the photos shows officers smiling as he recreates the way Elijah McClain was detained by cops in a choke last year. She called it "a crime against humanity and decency".

"They're actually recreating a carotid control," said Wilson.

Wilson says he learned of the photos last week after an uninvolved officer saw the photo and reported it to a sergeant, who immediately notified him.

The police union, the Aurora Police Association, said the investigation of the photos was conducted "in an unprecedented way."

"This internal investigation was conducted in an unprecedented manner. All officers involved were ordered to give an interview at short notice, without adequate preparation, outside of their normal working hours, their phones were confiscated and discharged." The association said in a statement. statement.

The statement criticized Wilson and said the investigation violated the agent's right to due process. "This investigation is hasty to judge," according to the statement.

In their interviews with internal affairs investigators, the officers said the photos were an attempt to cheer up another officer who was involved in the McClain incident.

"I and two other officers were in the area on a call and we looked at the memorial and took a picture in front of it for the sole purpose of trying to cheer up one of the members who was involved in the initial Elijah McClain incident," Jones said in his interview with internal affairs investigators.

Dittrich also told investigators that the photo was an attempt to cheer up the other officer and that it was his idea that Jones put his arm around his neck. It was not his intention to mock McClain's death, he said.

"I realized after this was incredible, saying it was incredibly bad taste is an understatement," he said.

Marrero told investigators that it was an attempt to cheer up another officer, but the officer did not appreciate it.

"I could have suggested it, I didn't consider it a big deal because I didn't mean any bad intention about it, so I thought I'd send him a 'Hey, we're thinking of you' stuff," she said.

Rosenblatt said his response to the text was intended to close the discussion.

"People who know me know that I have a nervous laugh and that I wanted to give something brief and concise and not get involved in any way and just let them know and get it over with," Rosenblatt told investigators when asked what that answer meant. to the.

CNN has contacted all four officers for comment and the police association for additional comments.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said Wilson made the right decision.

"The actions of the officers in these photos are appalling and inexcusable and the acting chief or I will not tolerate them. I agree with the decisions of acting chief Wilson," he said in a statement. statement posted on Twitter

Wilson says he understands the devastating impact this incident has had on the relationship between the community and the police department. She believes that transparency is essential to begin to rebuild that relationship.

"It is a privilege to wear this badge, and it is not a right," said Wilson.

Attorney representing the McClain family, Mari Newman, said at a press conference on Friday that the family will have to file a civil rights lawsuit.

"Now my expectation is that we are going to have to go ahead and file that civil rights lawsuit because I have been told that although there are all kinds of independent investigations going on, I have been too long to trust our government to protect us," Newman said.

McClain's death

McClain, a 23-year-old black man, was arrested by three white officers last August when he was walking home from a nearby store. A person who called 911 had described a "suspicious person," according to a police description of the incident.

After McClain resisted contact with officers, a fight ensued and an officer placed McClain in a Carotid hold, or stranglehold, and passed out briefly, according to a general description of the incident provided by police.

McClain started fighting again once he was released from the hold, according to the report. When paramedics arrived, they administered the drug ketamine to sedate McClain, according to the report. McClain suffered a heart attack while in the ambulance and was declared brain dead three days later, the district attorney said in a letter.

Her death is one of several that has attracted renewed attention after the death of other black people at the hands of the police, such as George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.