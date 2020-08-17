officials-apologize-and-say-charges-will-be-dropped-after-black-reporter-arrested

(CNN) Officials in Kalamazoo have apologized for the arrest of a Black reporter who was covering a Proud Boys rally and counterprotests on Saturday, according to affiliate reports.

MLive reporter Samuel Robinson was covering the far-right group’s rally and counterprotest and posting updates on social media most of the day.

In video taken by Robinson, the journalist could be heard telling officers several times that he was a member of the media as he was arrested with his identification lanyard around his neck.

“I’m being arrested now,” Robinson said in the video. “I’m media, dude. I’m media. I’m with MLive. I’m with MLive,” he said before the video cuts out.

Robinson was released the same day on a $100 bond on a charge of impeding traffic, MLive reported.