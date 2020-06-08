Oh, grow up, Mayor Frey: Devine

Minneapolis mayor boy Jacob Frey shows that no matter how much you stoop to the mob, you can never wake up enough.

In a scene reminiscent of a Maoist fighting session, he stood in front of two black protest organizers on Saturday and confessed through a mask to the microphone that he was "facing my own fragility."

But the organizers, standing on a platform above him, were not interested in providing therapy for this 38-year-old boy.

"Yes or no?" asked a woman with a microphone. "Will the Minneapolis Police Department commit to disburse … We don't want any more cops."

Poor Frey couldn't say yes, so his fate was sealed.

"Get the f-k out of here!" she growled and he was forced to perform a shame ritual through the mocking crowd as they chanted "Go home, Jacob!"

The only thing missing was a sign around his neck listing his transgressions.

Frey also put on a show in front of hundreds of people in a Minneapolis chapel at a funeral Thursday for George Floyd, the black man whose death under the knee of a white police officer has sparked protests across the country.

Kneeling next to Floyd's golden coffin, Frey's body trembled with great sobs, as the nearby people looked on in wonder.

Someone should tell this half-priced Justin Trudeau to stop wallowing in his own fragility and start repairing his broken city.

There is no patience for complacency amid the ruins. If Minneapolis had an adult mayor in place of a snowflake, the riots and looting of the past two weeks could have been nipped in the bud and the United States would have saved more pain accumulated in the pandemic.

Instead, the nation suffers because of a man's deficiencies.

Frey is the perfect representative of a Democratic party that has moved so much that it is eating alive.

Her excessive gestures are as useless as those of white women on the streets of Manhattan last week who were tricked by a man who claimed to work for Black Lives Matter to get on his knees and apologize for his "white privilege." Five well-meaning women were tricked by his camera, but at least all it cost was his pride.

In Cary, North Carolina, on Saturday, self-deception took on a religious tone when whites knelt to wash the feet of black protest organizers in a ritual described by a woman with a megaphone as "repentance on behalf of Caucasians" .

A white foot washer took over the megaphone at one point to say, "It is an honor to be here on behalf … of the entire white race … regretting our pride."

Seriously, the fight is overblown and does nothing to heal racism or repair community relations with the police. You certainly won't rebuild those destroyed black neighborhoods in Minneapolis.

Identity politics is the disease, not the solution. Dividing people into competing victim groups based on race, gender, sexuality, and other superficial characteristics is the opposite of what the United States needs to unify.

If Frey and his people stopped obsessing over themselves, they could understand Minneapolis' unique problems, which revolve around the country's largest Somali refugee population, more than half of whom live in poverty and are plagued by gang wars.

Abolishing the police force and replacing it with flying squads of social workers, as advocated by various council members, would simply recreate the anarchy these refugees escaped from in the 1990s.

That is not what Somali mothers want. They have been pleading with the city not to allow the construction of another mall that they fear will disintegrate at another gang gathering place.

Guns and gang warfare in the city of 450,000 make it one of the most dangerous in the country.

In the two weeks after Floyd's death, 19 people have been shot, only one linked to the protests. That is the usual.

Far from being too police, there has been very little that is effective, as you can see from the Minneapolis Star-Tribune's randomly chosen crime stories.

Last month, Arionna Buckanaga, 18, died in a shooting.

In March last year, Abdiwasa Farah, 17, died when 26 shots were pumped into his car.

In June, Steven Markey, 39, was shot dead by car hijackers.

In August, Abdullah Adeed, 40, was shot dead in an invasion of his home.

In October, Mustafa Ali, 25, was killed in a shootout between rival gangs.

In November, a Somali refugee, Shirwa Hassan Jibril, 75, was beaten to death after asking a group of men on a bus to shut up.

Other victims since 2016 include Birdell Beeks, 58, hit by a stray bullet while sitting in his car with his granddaughter, and Le & # 39; Vonte King Jason Jones, 2, killed in a van with his father during a shooting.

Tired local businesses have had to raise money for their own safety because they are not being protected by the police.

Violence is terrorizing a city that has been under Democratic control for most of the past 50 years. Rather than focus on keeping residents safe, progressive mayors have tried to design the police socially with notions of diversity and "cultural competence." The result is a demoralized, weak and understaffed police force with tragic consequences.

A city with such problems needs better surveillance, not a police. He also deserves a serious person as mayor.

We need answers, Andrew.

It is high time that investigators question Prince Andrew about his relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The royal family has been tarnished by the scandal looming over the queen's favorite son.

Epstein's former teen sex slave Virginia Giuffre, 36, accused Andrew of having sex with her between 2001 and 2002.

His refusals have been weak, and his refusal to be questioned by New York prosecutors suggests he has something to hide.

Now that the Justice Department has officially requested that Britain allow Andrew to be questioned under oath, he should be grateful for the opportunity to clear his name.

Hypocrites of social distance

For weeks, families were forced to leave their loved ones to die alone and were prohibited from attending their funerals, all in the name of public health.

But we followed the rules because we trusted public health officials who said that draconian social distancing was essential to stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.

That trust was betrayed when 1,200 of those same health "professionals" wrote an open letter approving mass protests in flagrant defiance of the rules because "white supremacy is a public health problem."

They just look like infidel political activists, and the next time there is a public health crisis, they will not be able to count on the blind obedience of law enforcement.