Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says there is no statewide mask mandate despite spread of virus cases

Earlier this week, DeWine, a Republican, announced a mandatory mask order in multiple counties. Governors across the country have been under pressure to issue state-level orders requiring their use, as health experts believe this is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus.
"We've spread across every county," DeWine told CNN's Poppy Harlow on "Newsroom" on Friday morning. "And we strongly recommend that everyone who goes out in public, no matter what county they are in Ohio, wear a mask. However, the mandate takes it to the next level."
DeWine said that most counties under mask orders have large populations, and he made a contrast between densely populated and rural counties.
"Frankly, we don't have to have everyone (wear a mask)," DeWine said. "But if we could get 80%, if we could get 80% of all Ohioans who would wear a mask in public, they would maintain social distance, we will take this down."
The use of masks, and the government's efforts to demand them, have become a political and cultural critical point. President Donald Trump has repeatedly refused to wear one in public for months, despite encouragement from his aides, though he says he will wear it during a visit to Walter Reed National Medical Center on Saturday.
In Ohio, several state officials have publicly ignored such concerns. Following DeWine's mask mandate for multiple counties, Republican State Representative Nino Vitale asked that people stop testing for the virus. And Sheriff Richard K. Jones of Butler County, one of the areas they should now wear, said, "I am not the mask police. I am not going to require the use of any mask. That is not my responsibility, that it's not my job. People should be able to make that decision for themselves. "
When asked about the Sheriff's comments, DeWine replied that he and Jones "disagree on this issue."
"The evidence is very clear," DeWine continued. "Wearing a mask is one of the things we can do that matters a lot. Social distancing and the mask: Put those two things together and we will make a big, big difference."
He added: "So that we can keep businesses open, to allow people to go to work every day, wearing a mask will allow this to continue in the state of Ohio."