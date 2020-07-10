Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says there is no statewide mask mandate despite spread of virus cases

Earlier this week, DeWine, a Republican, announced a mandatory mask order in multiple counties. Governors across the country have been under pressure to issue state-level orders requiring their use, as health experts believe this is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus.

"We've spread across every county," DeWine told CNN's Poppy Harlow on "Newsroom" on Friday morning. "And we strongly recommend that everyone who goes out in public, no matter what county they are in Ohio, wear a mask. However, the mandate takes it to the next level."

DeWine said that most counties under mask orders have large populations, and he made a contrast between densely populated and rural counties.

"Frankly, we don't have to have everyone (wear a mask)," DeWine said. "But if we could get 80%, if we could get 80% of all Ohioans who would wear a mask in public, they would maintain social distance, we will take this down."