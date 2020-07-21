Ohio House Speaker, 4 Other Defendants in "Largest Money Laundering and Bribery Scheme" in State History

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others were arrested and charged Tuesday as part of a $ 60 million bribery and bribery investigation that investigators called "the largest anti-money laundering and bribery scheme against the people of the state of Ohio. "

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, David DeVillers, announced the arrest of Householder, a Republican and four defendants as part of a yearlong investigation into public corruption and bribery linked to legislation that rescued two nuclear power plants in the state.

"These allegations are bribery, pure and simple," DeVillers said during a press conference. "This was quid pro quo, this was pay to play."

Along with Householder, former Ohio Republican Party President Matt Borges, lobbyist Neil Clark, lobbyist and member of the Ohio Civil Rights Commission Juan Céspedes and political consultant Jeff Longstreth were also arrested in connection with the investigation.

The head of the family has been a speaker since 2019 after previously holding the position from 2001 to 2004. He left the position due to term limits, but joined the House in 2017. He is seen as one of the most powerful state legislators and Ohio influencers.

The allegations have rocked the state's political scene, with Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine calling for the speaker's resignation on Tuesday.

“Due to the nature of these charges, it will be impossible for the head of the House of Representatives to effectively lead the Ohio House of Representatives; therefore, I ask the Speaker of the House of Representatives to step down immediately, "DeWine said." This is a sad day for Ohio. "

While neither DeVillers nor FBI Special Agent Chris Hoffman would go into detail about the case, Householder is known to have been one of the driving forces behind an approximately $ 1 billion bailout for Ohio's two nuclear power plants, They appeared to be tied to several objectives of the investigation. The legislation added a new rate to every electricity bill in the state and directed more than $ 150 million a year through 2026 to plants near Cleveland and Toledo.

Previous attempts to rescue nuclear plants had stalled in the legislature before Householder became a spokesperson. Months after taking over, he launched a new plan to subsidize the plants and remove incentives for renewable energy. The proposal was approved a year ago despite opposition from many business and manufacturing leaders.

Generation Now, a group that successfully fought in an effort to overturn the bailout law on Ohio's ballot, was charged as a corporation in the case.

FirstEnergy Corp., whose former subsidiaries owned the plants, made large donations for Householder and its sponsors campaigns at Ohio House. The utility's political action committee contributed $ 25,000 to the Householder campaign in 2018, according to an analysis by Common Cause Ohio, a government watchdog.

The defendants appeared in court and were not required to testify. The judge ordered Householder's release on his own recognition and ordered him not to obtain a passport, to restrict his travel to the southern half of Ohio, and not to contact any other defendants. The judge also ordered him to remove the weapons from his home.

Similar restrictions were imposed on Longstreth. The next hearing was tentatively set for August 6.

"This is the first time that an organized crime charge has been used on a public official in the Southern District of Ohio," Hoffman said during the press conference. "When lawmakers act like criminals, the FBI and the US Attorney's Office are there to monitor him."

Despite Householder and his defendants' arrests, DeVillers said the organized crime investigation is far from over and will now go into a public phase.

"As of this morning, there are many FBI agents knocking on the doors, there are many FBI agents asking questions, serving subpoenas," he said. "This is by no means over, we are going to continue this investigation."

This is also not the first time Householder has been investigated for questionable practices.

When he left office, he and several top aides were under federal investigation for alleged money laundering and irregular campaign practices. The government closed the case without filing charges.

Householder is the second Ohio House speaker to be investigated in just over two years.

Former Republican President Cliff Rosenberger was investigated in 2018 amid an FBI investigation into his trip, luxurious lifestyle, and a condo that he rented from a wealthy Republican donor. Rosenberger, who has claimed he did not violate any law, has not been charged, but the investigation remains open.

