Ohio man pays tribute to President Trump with huge grass sign

An Ohio Air Force vet painted his entire 19,000-square-foot lawn to honor President Trump, who tweeted praise on Sunday for his great admirer.

"TRUMP -2020- KEEP AMERICA … GREAT!" Reads the massive white letters against a blue grass background within a red outlined square on the property of Bay Township resident J.R. Majewski.

“You see and hear a lot from the president about his support for the military. New weapons, new equipment, new technology – all of those things matter, ”Majewski told the Columbus Dispatch. "I think as a veteran, he is highly appreciated."

The vet said he received "a lot of positive feedback" on the massive message on the lawn, and Trump even weighed on himself.

"Thanks to J.R. Majewski, a great Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who did a beautiful job turning his lawn into a giant Trump sign. Thank you also to your fantastic Ohio neighbors. We are making record progress in JOBS, etc. Great silent majority !!! " the president tweeted.

Majewski said he used about 120 gallons of biodegradable chalk-based paint to create the tribute to the President.

A GoFundMe page was started on Saturday by a man who identified himself as the veteran serving in Afghanistan. A total of $ 45,000 in donations is being asked to maintain the lawn tribute throughout the fall.

"I would like to keep the TRUMP Flag until November, but the costs are too high for me as an individual," says the page. “The donated funds would be used to purchase organic, environmentally friendly, VOC-free field paint, paint application, and flag lawn maintenance.

“I understand that this price may seem high.

"However, keep in mind that the paint is a special bulk and expensive order."