Ohio police release surveillance video of suspects who killed sleeping, injured twin boy; FBI issues reward

Ohio police released surveillance video on Friday of three people who they say shot at a house in the middle of the night, killing a 19-month-old sleeping boy and injuring his twin brother.

Part of the images shows two of the people walking through the house followed by the loud sound of gunshots. One of them can be seen with a gun in his right hand.

The incident occurred in Guangzhou on Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. It was one of three shootings in Canton that occurred within six hours.

Ace Lucas and his twin brother were asleep when the bullets went through the house.

<img src = "https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/640/320/homicide.png?ve=1&tl=1" alt = " Police released a surveillance video of three people who killed a 19-month-old boy who was sleeping when a house in Canton, Ohio, was shot early Wednesday.

"/>

CHICAGO SHOOTOUT AT FUNERAL HOME SENDS AT LEAST 15 TO HOSPITALS: POLICE

"Numerous and numerous shots were fired at the house," Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo said Fox 8 Cleveland reported Friday. "I don't even have an exact count of how many of them were fired, but, you know, the house was full of bullet holes after the fact."

The FBI says there is a $ 5,000 reward for anyone with information.

1 YEAR OLD KILLED, 3 OTHERS SHOT IN COOKOUT IN NEW YORK CITY: POLICE

“You shoot into a house without knowing who is there or anything else and you end up killing one and almost killing a second child. It's just that these people have no conscience, "Angelo said, according to the station.

Police said the other two shootings they responded to took place Tuesday night. In one place, there were two victims, one of whom was dead. In the other, there were also two victims, one of whom was dead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The first two homicides, the witnesses did not cooperate," Angelo said, according to the Canton Repository newspaper. “We are back trying to talk to them again. At a time when something like this happens, the emotions are quite high. "