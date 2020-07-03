Ohio priest charged with child pornography and youth sex trafficking, says federal prosecutor

Robert D. McWilliams, 40, is charged with child sex trafficking, child sexual exploitation, and transportation of child pornography, among other charges, according to a press release from the US Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.
"Posing as a woman, McWilliams allegedly lured juvenile male victims to send sexually explicit photos and videos, sometimes threatening to expose embarrassing information that McWilliams already knew about the victims if they did not send those images," according to the statement. press.
CNN has contacted McWilliams' attorney for comment.
"On occasions, it is alleged that McWilliams threatened to send those photographs to family and friends if the minor male victims did not send additional photographs and videos," the press release said.
McWilliams also allegedly followed through on that threat, "sending sexually explicit photographs to mothers of minor male victims," the statement said.
The United States Attorney's Office alleges that some of McWilliams' victims were children he knew through his work as a priest in parishes.
The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland said it "learned" about the accusation against the former parochial vicar in Strongsville on Thursday.
"We are grateful to those in law enforcement who have worked diligently to investigate this matter," the diocese said in a statement. "As the criminal case against McWilliams progresses, let us continue to pray for justice and for those who have been harmed by sexual abuse to be healed."
December arrest
McWilliams, who was arrested in December 2019 for allegedly possessing child pornography, was administratively suspended by the diocese "immediately" after the diocese learned of his arrest, he said in a press release at the time.
"Please note that we are ready to cooperate with the police in this matter. I am deeply committed, as pastor of our diocese, to the safety and well-being of our children," said Bishop Nelson Pérez at the time.
"Today's indictment reflects the serious and elaborate nature of the acts allegedly taken by the defendant to traffic and exploit children in the local area," US Attorney Justin Herdman said in a statement. "The alleged acts committed in this case are a disturbing and compelling reminder for parents to be vigilant about who their children are talking to and what they are doing online."