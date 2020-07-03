Ohio priest charged with child pornography and youth sex trafficking, says federal prosecutor







Robert D. McWilliams, 40, is charged with child sex trafficking, child sexual exploitation, and transportation of child pornography, among other charges, according to a press release from the US Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.

"Posing as a woman, McWilliams allegedly lured juvenile male victims to send sexually explicit photos and videos, sometimes threatening to expose embarrassing information that McWilliams already knew about the victims if they did not send those images," according to the statement. press.

CNN has contacted McWilliams' attorney for comment.

"On occasions, it is alleged that McWilliams threatened to send those photographs to family and friends if the minor male victims did not send additional photographs and videos," the press release said.