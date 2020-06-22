Ohio store owner looted by rioters says she's receiving threats for cooperating with police

The Ohio business owner told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that she is receiving threats for cooperating with law enforcement officials investigating the looting of her cupcake shop last month.

Kelly Kandah, owner of Colossal Cupcakes in Cleveland, which was destroyed by looters, said some of those threats include people who tell her that when her store is rebuilt, "she will be beaten again."

She said she also received complaints that her cooperation with investigators is "unfair", that she should not be cooperating with the FBI and that what she is doing is "against the cause, that I am actually absolutely in favor of the cause, but it's annoying to people because it would involve the police over something like property. "

Kandah said her store was looted while she and four employees were hiding inside a closed store bathroom on May 30 during protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. She said the police saved her life that day.

Kandah told "Fox & Friends First" earlier this month that she had owned the cupcake shop for almost 10 years.

"My family built it, [I] heard it was completely destroyed," Kandah told "Fox & Friends First" on June 2. "The whole time we were locked up there … I just heard that everything was breaking and crushing." "

On Monday, Kandah told "Fox & Friends" presenter Ainsley Earhardt, that the week after his store was destroyed, "I was showing some of the damage and I was leaving, a friend and I, and someone walking by us came up and said, "When the store is rebuilt, when you rebuild this, I'm going to go back and destroy it again and you. "He kept walking and left."

When Earhardt asked Kandah if he is now afraid of reopening, she replied, "Yes."

Earhardt then asked, "What do you say to the critics they say because you called the police, because now you thank them for saving your life that it is racist and that it does not support the lives of blacks?"

"It is really sad," Kandah said in response. “Unfortunately, my store is not open right now and I am so involved with the community and I am so involved with our downtown schools and I am so much for the cause that I do a lot of community service. I can not in this moment. They don't bring me anything so I can donate as much as I usually do. "

Earhardt noted that Kandah has donated KitchenAid mixers in the past to younger people who want to enter the culinary field.