Oklahoma City Police release body camera images showing arrest of black man who died shortly after being arrested

Derrick Scott is cared for by medical response personnel as he is detained by Oklahoma City police. Source: Oklahoma City Police

The recently released video from the Oklahoma City Police Department provides information about the arrest and death of a black man in police custody last year.

In the video, Derrick Scott, 42, is immobilized by two police officers and can be heard saying, "I can't breathe." An officer responds "I don't care."

An hour after being arrested, Scott was dead.

According to a statement issued by the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers responded to a call on May 20, 2019. A black man at the scene was reported to be arguing with individuals and brandishing a weapon.

When the officers arrived they found the suspect (Scott) and began talking to him: At some point, Scott ran away from police, who chased him, said Capt. Larry Withrow, the public information officer for the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Body camera images show Scott appears to cooperate with the police by putting both hands in the air, just before turning and running. A male officer yells, "Drop to the ground!" and says to Scott, "You have to stop" before knocking him to the ground.

A second officer joins him and he can be heard yelling "I'm going to bother you" as she helps subdue Scott. In the video, the first officer, who is now kneeling next to Scott, straddles him on his back, and appears to be trying to pull Scott's arm behind his back to be handcuffed.

After the tackle Scott can be heard saying "I can't breathe" as he continues to resist: The officer says to Scott, "I don't care." In the background, you can hear the voice of a female office screaming, "Keep your hands behind your back."

When a third officer arrives on the scene, she says to Scott, "Stop, stop resisting now." As the three officers work to handcuff him, Scott continues to repeat the words, "I can't breathe."

When officers try to turn Scott around, one of the women can be heard saying, "She is acting as if she is unconscious." Scott can no longer be heard on the recording.

After about nine minutes the paramedics arrive.

Once they put him in the ambulance, paramedics said Scott stopped responding and that one of the responding officers administered CPR.

Cause of death: The coroner who performed the autopsy said Scott died as a result of a right lung collapse.

His mother told CNN that her son had asthma. "No mother or father should have to go through this," she said.

Investigation: Following an investigation by the Oklahoma City Police Department, the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office reviewed the case and determined that there was nothing inappropriate by officers, nor any evidence of misconduct on the part of of the officers. All officers were released from any crime, the police statement said.