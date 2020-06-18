Oklahoma coronavirus cases rise as Trump rally progresses







Oklahoma is seeing a steady increase in its average of new confirmed cases per day. According to a CNN analysis of the Johns Hopkins University data, Oklahoma averaged about 203 new cases per day during the week ending June 17, which represents about 110% of the previous seven-day period.

As of Thursday morning, Tulsa County currently has the most cases, 1,825 in total, of any county in the state, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. New cases in Tulsa County have also been on the rise, and the county is now seeing its highest seven-day average for new cases at 73.9, according to the Tulsa Department of Health.

"Unfortunately, we continue to establish new records on the number of cases reported in Tulsa County," said Bruce Dart, director of the Tulsa Department of Health, at a press conference.

Hospitalizations in the state have been relatively stable for much of June, but have recovered slightly in the past two days, according to data from the COVID Monitoring Project.

The Tulsa rally is the president's first since the coronavirus closed the country and stopped all campaigns in person. Campaign and local officials tell CNN that more than a million people have confirmed their attendance at the demonstration. A local official involved in the planning said they expected 100,000 to show up at Bank of Oklahoma Arena on Saturday. The place can hold just under 20,000. Attendees will not be required to maintain social distance or wear masks, despite top Trump administration public health officials emphasizing the importance of both measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Dart said Wednesday that he recommended that Trump's concentration be postponed "until it is safer, until the data tells us it is not such a big concern," having people in closed spaces. Campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted Monday that the campaign plans to check the temperature of everyone entering the site. They will also provide hand sanitizer, and each attendee will receive a mask provided by the campaign, although they will not be required to wear it. Trump has notably refused to wear a mask in public. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, a Republican, wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday that he had concerns about the demonstration. "Do I share the anxiety of having a full house at the BOK Center? Of course. As someone who is cautious by nature, I don't like being the first to try anything. I would have loved for another city to have proven safety of such an event already." Bynum wrote. After months trapped inside the White House, Trump has been eager to get back on the road and start campaigning again. An aide to the Trump administration said there is tension in the White House and within the campaign over the president's sparse number of polls, and Trump believes part of this is due to his inability to speak directly to his supporters through demonstrations full of thousands. On Saturday, the campaign is planning a show with a carnival atmosphere, two campaign officials tell CNN, including an outdoor stage for musical acts and high-profile substitutes to energize a large, overflowing crowd. A high-ranking campaign aide said the Trump team is viewing Saturday's rally as "a hard reset." They want the lens of the event to reflect the restart of the campaign and the opinion that the country is in the process of turning the page on the coronavirus and reopening the economy. The campaign announced a long list of substitutes who will appear with the president on Saturday, including 15 members of Congress. The campaign is offering members of Congress a charter trip from Washington to the event, according to three campaign sources. Sources also tell CNN that the campaign cast a wide network of recruiting members to be part of the rally, and several rejected the offer. Initially, the rally was scheduled for June 16, the day the end of slavery is commemorated in the United States, but the time and place drew strong criticism from African-American leaders and Democrats. In addition to the meaning of June 19, Tulsa also has a history of racial violence. In 1921, hundreds of African Americans were killed by a white mob that set fire to what was then known as "Black Wall Street." Trump bowed to the pressure and delayed the demonstration one day.

