Oklahoma father of 2 boys found dead in hot truck released after authorities saw new video

An Oklahoma father whose two children died after spending five hours locked inside a hot truck was released from jail after new surveillance footage showed the children entered the vehicle on their own, authorities said Monday.

Dustin Lee Dennis, 31, was arrested Saturday with two second-degree murder orders after his 4-year-old daughter Tegan and 3-year-old son Ryan were found dead at the scene, police said from Tulsa.

TEXAS FATHER ARRIVES WHILE SAVING 6-YEAR-OLD SON WHO FELL IN SPILL, FIRE OFFICERS SAY

Dennis was released Monday after investigators reviewed images from a neighbor's surveillance camera that showed children climbing into the truck and "tragically" not going out again, the Tulsa District Attorney's Office said.

A judge had initially set a bond of $ 750,000, according to records from the Tulsa County Jail. The video evidence was presented to the judge, who later released Dennis. No formal charges have been filed.

Dennis had told police that he took his children to a QuikTrip convenience store around noon on Saturday and returned home, where he entered and fell asleep for four to five hours, FOX23 Tulsa previously reported.

He said he woke up and found his children on the floor of the truck. He called the police after taking the children inside the house. Paramedics declared the children dead at the scene.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA FAMILY DOG MAULS CHILD CHILD TO DEATH, THE AUTHORITIES SAY

The temperature reached 90 degrees in Tulsa on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The district attorney's office noted in a statement obtained by local media that the Constitution guarantees the presumption of innocence for any person accused or arrested for a crime unless a judge or jury determines otherwise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A memorial for children will be held on June 19 at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Pryor.

Associated Press contributed to this report.