Oklahoma manhunt after suspect shot 2 officers during traffic stop

Monday morning there is a manhunt in Oklahoma for a "dangerous and armed" suspect who, police say, shot two officers during a traffic stop.

The shooter, identified by Tulsa police as David Ware, "pointed a gun at officers and shot multiple times." Officers are now in critical condition and are undergoing surgery, while Ware fled the scene in eastern Tulsa on foot, the department added. .

"If you live in this area, be very aware of your surroundings, if your dogs are barking, give us a call and we will go see it," police said in a Facebook post. "If you are willing to shoot us, you are probably willing to shoot anyone."

The department also told Fox 23 that one of the striking officers had graduated from the police academy in the past year, while the other is a sergeant.

Police say Ware was arrested around 3:30 a.m. local time this morning and the shooting occurred after he and officers got into a fight.

This is news in development. Please check for updates.