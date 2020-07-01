Oklahoma police officer dies after stopping shooting







Sergeant Craig Johnson died Tuesday, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said at a press conference.

David Ware, 32, was arrested Monday in the shooting and faces one count of first-degree murder and two other felony charges, shooting with the intent to kill and possession of a firearm after the previous conviction of a felony, according to an online court record from the Oklahoma State Court Network.

A man accused of being an accomplice to Ware was also arrested Monday and faces accessory charges for murder and accessory for a serious crime, at the online court site.

Officers detained Ware at around 3:30 a.m. of Monday, said the police On twitter. During the stop, there was a fight, and Ware allegedly pointed a gun at officers, firing multiple times, police said.

Ware fled on foot, and police found him later Monday morning at a home, where he surrendered after officers surrounded the home, Tulsa police said in a tweet. CNN contacted a Ware attorney, but has not yet received a response. Johnson was shot multiple times, including to the head, police said. His condition did not improve after surgery. Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, who was also shot in the head, is still in critical condition but has responded to hospital staff, Tulsa Police Department spokeswoman Jeanne Pierce told CNN. Franklin said she awarded Johnson the Purple Heart of the Tulsa Police Department on Monday for injuries sustained in the line of duty. Johnson joined the department in 2005, Franklin said, and his death is "a tremendous loss to our department." "Sergeant Johnson was a good man who improved our lives, who trained his fellow officers to be better," said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. "Our city is in mourning."

CNN's Kay Jones contributed to this report.





