Oklahoma pro-police group launches petition to oust Norman mayor and council for cutting funds

A group of residents of Norman, Oklahoma, launched a recall effort to oust the mayor from the city and half of City Hall over budget cuts to the police department and its order that people wear masks in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. .

The "Unite Norman" group was born out of frustration with a June 17 City Council vote to divert $ 865,000 – or 3.6 percent – of police funds to community development programs to track police overtime. and finance an internal auditor position. The vote came after a controversial 11-hour meeting held amid protests across the country over the death of George Floyd and calls for reign over police misconduct.

In a series of tweets, Mayor Breea Clark called the reasons for the withdrawal alleged in the petition "false and unfounded."

Four of the eight Norman City Council members under attack are Kate Bierman, Ward 1 representative, Alison Petrone, Ward 3 representative, Sereta Wilson, Ward 5 representative, and Stephen Holman, Ward 7 representative.

The group says it has a bipartisan agenda aimed at eliminating "divisive and radical figures" in an effort to "return Norman to the center politically," according to its Facebook page.

"We are trying to get rid of the radicals," group member Russell Smith told KWTV-DT. "This has nothing to do with Democrats or Republicans, left or right. We want to focus the ship here on Norman."

Members of the group were also upset with Clark's decision to order the use of masks after an increase in coronavirus cases. She was also criticized for keeping some businesses and places of worship closed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Friday, Norman, the third largest city in the state, reported 637 cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths.

The petition to expel Clark would require the collection of at least 18,125 signatures, or 25 percent of registered voters to move forward, The Oklahoman reported. Signatures to expel council members would require significantly less, as they represent parts of the city.

Associated Press contributed to this report.