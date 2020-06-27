Oklahoma reporter covering Trump's Tulsa rally tests positive for coronavirus

A journalist who attended President Trump's campaign rally in Oklahoma last weekend tested positive for the coronavirus, he said Friday.

Oklahoma Watch reported that Paul Monies said he was notified of his positive test on Friday.

"Friends, test positive for # COVID-19. I'm pretty surprised. I have zero symptoms (so far) and I feel good, "he tweeted." In fact, I ran 5 miles this morning. I spent the last few hours calling people I've been in contact with in the past 14 days. Be safe out there. "

Monies said he is unsure whether he contracted COVID-19 at the June 20 rally in Tulsa and has not yet been contacted by contact trackers to determine who he has been very close to.

"I spent a couple of hours contacting anyone I was in contact with inside, some friends in the neighborhood," Monies said. "I felt it was my responsibility to tell people I knew myself that I had tested positive."

Six campaign employees and two members of an advanced Secret Service team have tested positive for the virus. Trump pushed ahead with the rally despite concerns from local health officials about the big meeting.

A Tulsa Fire Department spokesperson told Fox News on Sunday that fire chief records show that just under 6,200 scanned tickets were recorded for the rally at the BOK Center. The Trump campaign initially promoted 1 million requests.

On Wednesday, Tulsa health officials said it was too early to determine whether an increase in coronavirus infections could be attributed to the demonstration.

"We are really going to see the next six weeks, because there are likely to be people who were exposed over the weekend … the incubation period is two to 14 days," and the virus could spread for weeks after that. by those exposed during the demonstration, said Bruce Dart, Director of the Tulsa Department of Health.

As of Friday, Oklahoma has reported more than 12,300 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 400 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.