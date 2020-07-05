Oklahoma soldier helping motorist nearly struck by lightning

Talk about a close call.

A highway soldier in Oklahoma had a nearby fault last week while helping a driver when lightning struck nearby.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on Facebook that the incident occurred Thursday along Turner Turnpike / Interstate 44 between Bristow and Stroud, located southwest of Tulsa.

According to a brief statement, the soldier stopped to "help with some equipment that had fallen from a trailer," when the lightning struck the road.

The Dashcam video shows the moment when lightning strikes near the highway while the officer walks nearby.

"Woah! That was close!" the highway patrol said.

The officer did not appear to be injured.

Last year there were only 21 lightning-related deaths, compared to an average of 55 deaths per year in 2001.

John Jensenius, a lightning safety specialist with the National Lightning Safety Council (NLSC), told Fox News last month that there are still some major misconceptions about lightning safety.

Jensenius said he discovered that people still believe lightning is attracted to metal, even though it generally strikes the tallest object in the area. People would believe that having jewelry or metal in their pockets would make them more susceptible to being hit.

"It is simply the fact that they are outside," he said.

Another myth is that rubber protects someone from lightning, since being in a vehicle during a thunderstorm is safer than being outside. But according to Jensenius, that's because a metal vehicle with a hardtop and its metal casing can distribute the electrical charge if it is hit.

People also misjudge their distance from oncoming storms, thinking that the lightning surge may be much farther than it actually is.

"They are in danger as soon as they hear distant thunder," he said.