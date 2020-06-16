Oklahoma state Mike Gundy promises changes after jersey controversy

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and coach Mike Gundy appear to have settled their differences by now.

Hubbard suggested on Monday that he could boycott the show after Gundy was photographed in a T-shirt promoting One America News Network, a far-right news channel that has been praised by President Donald Trump.

Gundy is seen in a photograph on Twitter wearing the shirt with the letters OAN. In a tweet responding to the photo, Hubbard said: “I will not tolerate this. This is completely insensitive to everything that happens in society, and it is unacceptable. I will not do anything with the state of Oklahoma until things CHANGE. ”

Gundy's comments prompted the school president and athletic director to issue statements of concern and support.

Hubbard, who is black, has been more active on social media since George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes. Hubbard has supported protests that erupted worldwide after Floyd's death.

Gundy and Hubbard then appeared together in a short video on Twitter. Gundy said he has met with the team and will make adjustments.

"In light of today's Tweet, with the shirt I was wearing, I met with some players and realized that it is a very delicate issue with what is happening in today's society," he said. “So we had a great meeting and (I was) aware of some things that some players feel can make our organization and our culture even better than it is here at Oklahoma State. I'm really looking forward to making some changes, and it starts at the top with me, and we have good days ahead. "

Hubbard apologized for using social media to express his concern instead of going directly to Gundy.

"I'll start by saying first that I went the wrong way on Twitter," said Hubbard. "I'm not someone who has to tweet something to make the change. I should have gone to him as a man. I'm more about the action. That was bad of me. But from now on, we're going to focus more on creating change. , And that's the most important ".

Hubbard's tweet revealed some issues that were bubbling under the surface. Several current and former athletes from Oklahoma State supported him. Current linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga declared, "I'm with him!" and former Cowboys running back Justice Hill, now with the Baltimore Ravens, tweeted: “OSU Athletics and University needs a major change. 100% support brotha. "

Hubbard's comments sent ripples to the top of the university.

"I listen to and respect the concerns expressed by our black student athletes," Oklahoma State President Burns Hargis said in a statement. “This is a moment of unity of purpose to confront racial inequalities and injustice. We will not tolerate the callous behavior of anyone in the state of Oklahoma. "

The discussion also caught the attention of Oklahoma State Athletic Director Mike Holder.

"This afternoon has been very disturbing," Holder said in a statement. "Tweets from current and former players are a cause for serious concern."

An OAN commentator, Liz Wheeler, recently described the Black Lives Matter movement as a "farce" that speaks of "oppression" and "revenge."

Gundy spoke about his fondness for the OAN during a conference call with journalists in April that focused primarily on the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was flipping through the seasons," he said. "I found one, I don't even know if anyone knows about this. It's called OAN. It's called One America News. And it was very refreshing. They only report the news. There are no comments, no opinions on this. There is no left, there is no right. They just reported the news.

His praise for OAN went on for several minutes explaining how he felt the "media" had been too negative in his coverage of what he called the "Chinese virus." He apologized a few days later.

"They have let me know that comments from my press conference have offended some," Gundy said in a statement. “It was never my intention to offend anyone and I apologize. My first priority is and always will be student athletes and doing my best for the program and college. "

In that same interview, Gundy said he was in favor of a quick reopening of the school's facilities, but the state of Oklahoma disagreed with its schedule. The school recently reopened its facilities, only to have several players test positive for the coronavirus. Ogbongbemiga said on Twitter that he tested positive after attending a protest in Tulsa.

Gundy referred to Floyd's death and subsequent civil unrest in a statement on Twitter: "I am grateful to be in an environment with Oklahoma State football and our cowboy culture where we respect each other. The 200 people in our family They understand and appreciate diversity and feel compassion for each other. I hope we will replace anger with respect and everyone will unite. "

Hubbard was eligible for the NFL draft, but decided to return to school. He was a first-team All-American and AP 12 Big Offensive Player of the Year last season and finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy vote. His 2,094 yards rushing was the second best total of a season in the school's history, only behind the winning season of the 1988 Barry Sanders Heisman Trophy.