Oklahoma State star threatens to stay out of all team activities after coach Mike Gundy appears on OAN jersey

Oklahoma state running back Chuba Hubbard, a Heisman Trophy award candidate, threatened to be sidelined from all team activities after seeing a photo of head coach Mike Gundy wearing a shirt promoting One America News Network, a news station. right.

"I will not tolerate this … This is completely insensitive to everything that happens in society, and it is unacceptable," Hubbard wrote on Twitter. "I won't do anything with the state of Oklahoma until things CHANGE."

Hubbard is the current 12th Great Offensive Player of the Year, and he could have been a draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he decided to return to Oklahoma State for another season. Last year, he ran for 2,094 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.

All-Big 12 linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga quickly supported his star teammate.

"I am with him!" Ogbongbemiga tweeted.

Like offensive lineman Treven Jenkins: "As line O, we support Chuba."

Since taking over the show in 2005, Gundy had an overall record of 129-64 with a Big 12 title. He recently described the controversial OAN content as "refreshing."

A few hours later, Hubbard posted a video of himself with Gundy, and a caption that read, "Change is coming, I promise."

"In light of today's tweet with the shirt I was wearing, I met with some players and realized that it is a very sensitive issue with what is happening in today's society," said Gundy. “And so, we had a great meeting. And he realized a few things that players feel can make our organization, our culture, even better than it is here at Oklahoma State. And I'm looking forward to making some changes, and it starts at the top with me. And we have good days ahead. "

"I'll start by saying first that I went the wrong way by tweeting," added Hubbard. "I'm not someone who has to tweet something to make a change. I should have gone to him as a man, and I'm more interested in action. That was bad of me. But from now on, we're going to focus on making changes. And that's the most important ".