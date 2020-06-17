Oklahoma state's Mike Gundy apologizes for wearing the OAN shirt: "Black Lives matter to me"

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy apologized Tuesday after an image appeared on the internet of him wearing a shirt promoting One America News Network, a right-wing station.

“I had a great meeting with our team today. Our players expressed their feelings as individuals and as team members. They helped me see through their eyes how the shirt affected their hearts, ”said Gundy. Once I found out how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was upset and knew it was completely unacceptable to me. I want to apologize to all of our team members, former players, and their families for the pain and discomfort that has been caused in the past two days.

“Black lives matter to me. Our players matter to me, ”added Gundy. “These meetings with our team have been revealing and will lead to positive changes for Oklahoma state soccer. I sincerely hope that the Oklahoma State family, near and far, will accept my humble apology as we move forward. ”

Oklahoma state running back Chuba Hubbard, a candidate for the Heisman Trophy award, threatened to stay out of all team activities after seeing the photo of his head coach on Monday.

"I will not tolerate this … This is completely insensitive to everything that happens in society, and it is unacceptable," Hubbard wrote on Twitter. "I won't do anything with the state of Oklahoma until things CHANGE."

Later Monday, Hubbard posted a video of himself with Gundy, and a legend that says: "The change is coming, I promise you."

On Tuesday, Hubbard addressed the controversy and released a longer statement on the matter.

"I will begin by saying this; I was never wrong to say what I said. I'm a man, and I realized that I should have gone to him as a man face to face rather than on Twitter. That's my opinion. But I had to hold him accountable in any way. I'm glad things happened the way they did because things are changing as we speak, ”he wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

“If someone really knows me, they know that I am a very passionate person. I care about my family, friends, teammates, and people I don't even know. I spoke because I am emotionally drained and tired of seeing things happen without results or consequences. I realize that I have a platform for generating change and I am doing my best to use it accordingly. "

He continued: “I am a young black man who wants a change. I want a change that will bring a better experience for my black brothers and sisters in the state of Oklahoma. It's that easy."

Hubbard promised that he will try to bring change "EVERY DAY" to school and to the world.

He added: "The good will come from this."

Gundy's shirt reverberated on social media. ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum went on to say that Gundy should be fired.

"I thought the wrong person apologized. Chuba [Hubbard] is expressing his frustration with his coach in the midst of a national and international crisis, wearing a net shirt that I must admit I have never seen. But I've read enough about it, "he said in" Get Up. "" And a commenter on that network recently said that "the lives of blacks matter" is a sham. So I can understand the frustration of the players. What I can't understand is why Mike Gundy can continue training at Oklahoma State. "

Finebaum continued, "This is not his first rodeo. It is not the first time that he has embarrassed or humiliated the university. I think the sooner Oklahoma State gets rid of Mike Gundy, the better it will be for that school and especially for the players who all come out. on Saturdays and they give their blood, sweat and tears for that university. "

