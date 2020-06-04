Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley explains why he participated in the #BlackoutTuesday trend

Oklahoma Soccer coach Lincoln Riley participated in the #BlackoutTuesday social media trend in an attempt to support the black community on Tuesday.

Riley was asked Wednesday why he tweeted the black box and explained that it was personal to him, according to Rivals.

"Because it's a personal belief of mine," said Riley. "All lives are important, but the incidents here of all the different things that have happened between the police and specifically black men have highlighted it. And it stands out that, people have said it very well, perhaps better than I can say, that all lives cannot matter until black lives do too. And on equal terms. That is something that I totally agree with.

"That is not something that has been done because I coach a soccer team that has a lot of young black men or has staff that has black men." That has nothing to do with it. It has been in soccer teams, in those locker rooms, I have seen how incredible it can be when everyone approaches us, we are all on the same playing field, we are all the same and how beautiful it is.

"And being in those situations for most of my life has only made me appreciate more how amazing and the best life is when we don't care about skin color or any other factor and treat people the right way. and people have opportunities based on the work they do and the decisions they make. "

Riley was one of the first coaches at major NCAA conferences to condemn the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody on May 25 after an officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes. at one point in a cell phone video. .

He added that he wanted to see some change in the world.

"I certainly am with my players, I have an opportunity to help make this world a better place no matter how big or small that opportunity is," said Riley. "So I don't think there is anything off the table in terms of a protest or a call for equality and for the world to get better, what it needs right now." As long as it's done with good taste, it's well thought out, it's done peacefully, there's certainly nothing off the table in that realm for me personally. "