Oksana Chusovitina was competing before Simone Biles was born. Now they compete with each other

It was 1992 and the last time Chusovitina competed for the Soviet Union. But what was the end of a legendary Soviet gymnastic team was the beginning of Chusovitina's extraordinary gymnastics career, which lasted for decades, broke records and was extraordinary.

Chusovitina was competing before most of its current competitors were born. At 45, she is the oldest gymnast to compete in the Olympics. She has represented the USSR, the unified Soviet team, Germany and now Uzbekistan. She has two Olympic medals, nine world medals, and a ticket to the 2020 Olympics.

Chusovitina plays Russian love songs over the speakers at a Houston training center, dances playfully before running at full speed, launching herself from the four-foot vault and turning into a foam pit. Consecutive punches resonate throughout the gym when Chusovitina lands hard, on everything but her feet. She comes out of the foam pit and runs again.

He is practicing the "death vault", one of the most complicated vaults in the world of gymnastics, and concentrates on landing it in competition.

The "death vault" requires a double cartwheel in which a slight error in time could cause penalties or injuries. Chusovitina is one of the few that competes in this vault. At the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Chusovitina spun the vault, crushing her medal opportunity. But that doesn't stop him from trying again.

"Everyone is afraid, only fools are not. But, when you train every day, when you do different exercises, you can better control your fear," Chusovitina told CNN.

Some athletes train their entire careers for a single moment at the Olympics, a pressure Chusovitina has encountered seven times, in one of the most physically demanding sports possible.

The training for Chusovitina looks like this: repeated deficiencies, difficult falls, small adjustments and a handful of perfect landings. He now has an additional year to improve his skills after the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a vault specialist, Chusovitina has been playing the mind game of fearlessly running to tall, motionless objects in front of large crowds for three decades. Success requires complete commitment and determination: two traits that Chusovitina has exemplified throughout her life as challenges present themselves.

Gymnastics race

Chusovitina began her career with the illustrious Soviet program in 1991, representing the USSR in competitions around the world.

All of that changed after winning a gold medal with the unified team in 1992, when he was 17 years old. Chusovitina said she remembers the bittersweet feeling of being with her teammates, some of her closest friends, knowing that they would no longer train or compete together.

The end of the Soviet Union was a "tremendous tragedy" for athletics, said Alexander Alexandrov, a former coach of the Soviet women's gymnastics team. When the talented unified team broke up, the athletes returned to smaller countries that had fewer initiatives, resources, and training facilities for elite gymnasts.

Chusovitina began competing for the newly independent Uzbekistan and carried that flag in two more Olympics.

But Chusovitina's life was abruptly uprooted when devastating news led her to move more than 3,000 miles from her home.

In 2002, Chusovitina's son, 2-year-old Alisher, was diagnosed with leukemia.

When neither Uzbekistan nor Russia were able to provide the medical treatment her son needed, Chusovitina looked for other countries that were willing to help her family. Germany said yes, if Chusovitina would consider joining the country's gymnastics team.

For her, there was no doubt. Her son was the first.

"Many people thought I was competing to provide medical treatment for my son, but it was everyone who helped me raise money for Alisher's treatment. This was in no way related to my career. I was training to distract myself from everything. what was going on in the hospital, "he told CNN.

For eight years, Chusovitina trained in Germany while her son battled cancer, and for years wondered about his survival.

After three years of chemotherapy and five years of check-ups, doctors confirmed that Alisher's cancer was in remission.

During her years in Germany, Chusovitina qualified for three other Olympic Games, including the 2008 Games in Beijing, where she notably won an individual silver medal in the vault at the age of 33.

As her medal count increased, Chusovitina set out to bring hardware back to the country she calls home. In 2013 he returned to Uzbekistan to complete his career where he grew up.

She has inspired other athletes.

Chusovitina has shown women that gymnastics is not a teenagers-only sport, says Bart Conner of the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame.

In 2017, Chusovitina made history by becoming the first gymnast to be inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame while still competing. He joined a list of household favorites in the United States, including Alicia Sacramone, Nastia Liukin, and Shawn Johnson, who retired from the sport long before their 30s.

"I can't imagine doing gymnastics now," Svetlana Boguinskaia, 46, a former Soviet teammate of Chusovitina, told CNN. Boguinskaia is now Chusovitina's coach and a three-time Olympian.

"Now looking at it and seeing what it's capable of doing, it improves with every four-year period."

Boguinskaia and Alexander Alexandrov, the former Soviet coach, live in Houston, where Chusovitina trains regularly. While preparing for an eighth Olympiad, something unheard of for a gymnast, Chusovitina is surrounded by people who have been with her from the beginning.

Alexandrov said that since the first time he saw Chusovitina in the early 1990s, his strength and endurance impressed him. She was the type of teammate he wanted to invest in, because Chusovitina would compete even if she was "half-dead," Alexandrov continued.

Now, three decades after selecting her for the 1992 Olympic team, Alexandrov says Chusovitina has exceeded his expectations.

"No one would think 30 years ago that they could compete at this level for all these years. This deserves great admiration and respect," said Alexandrov.

When Chusovitina started competing at the elite level, young gymnasts often did not make it to a second Olympiad, Alexandrov explains, as a new generation of athletes was preparing to take their place. Alexandrov says that Chusovitina was a pioneer in changing that norm and breaking down more barriers in the sport, including becoming a mother.

Her achievements surprise anyone who is familiar with the sport of gymnastics, except for Chusovitina herself. She says she never wanted to be famous, but simply chased after something she loved.

Chusovitina says she plans to retire from gym after the 2020 Olympics. Jokingly, she tells CNN that she has been a gymnast for so long that she is lucky to wake up in the morning.

Still, Chusovitina is not taking her last Olympics lightly. With the Tokyo Games postponed until 2021, he has another full year of training ahead. Chusovitina, in the true spirit of a competitor, says that she is glad that the Games are not canceled. Her dream is to take home a medal for her country, Uzbekistan, which she affectionately describes as having warm weather and warm people.

Chusovitina will be 46 years old when her 29-year Olympic journey is expected to end. Whether or not you take hardware home this time, its history is still unprecedented and unforgettable. Chusovitina shows that it's not just about winning, but about persevering.