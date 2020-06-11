Old photographs of Jamel Shabazz from the New York subway

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

The subway system in New York City runs through each of its five boroughs, connecting residents through hundreds of miles of electrified pathways. Just as passengers have grown accustomed to the idiosyncrasies of the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), including its frequent delays and signaling failures, they have also become familiar with the art and performing arts on trains and stations. In the 1980s, in particular, when street art exploded around the city, steel wagons became canvases for graffiti artists.

Brooklyn-born photographer Jamel Shabazz, who was 20 at the time, documented the diversity of the cast of New York City characters against the backdrop of scribbled spray paint, station tile walls, and plastic seats wagon and bus uniforms. In these closed, transitory spaces, Shabazz photographed everything from black youth culture, quirky fashionistas and eccentric music performers, to weary commuters and the homeless population that occupied the subway seats.

Shabazz often captured the youth culture of the city in a context of graffiti. Credit: Jamel Shabazz

"What I loved about trains back then was the fact that there was an endless subject to photograph and the (setup) allowed me to work with available light," the photographer said by email. "Because I concentrated on documenting the young people, the high school kids were always there, and on the weekends all the trains (in Brooklyn) that went to town were full of young people heading to Times Square."

Shabazz has an eye for documentary and fashion imagery, and finds stylish residents on platforms and trains. Credit: Jamel Shabazz

The photographer recently put together a survey of the images, spanning four decades, in a new photo book, "City Metro." Black-and-white and color images tell of Shabazz's often joyous and fortuitous encounters as the city itself endured periods of unrest and social change, from the crack cocaine epidemic in the 1980s to waves of gentrification. they saw wealthy residents and developments begin to disrupt the city's neighborhoods.

Shabazz built his career in a thriving era of street photography, while other documentary filmmakers like Bruce Gilden, Jay Maisel and Susan Meiselas toured the city. But Shabazz is one of the few black voices that has been recognized in that period; His influences include photojournalist Gordon Parks and portrait photographer James Van Der Zee.

Shabazz recalled early mornings during rush hour in the 1980s, when labeled train carriages would appear as "a display of art in motion."

"Graffiti artists spent their weekends painting trains parked in patios and delighted to present their masterpieces during the beginning of the work week," he said. "As each train car appeared, many of them would be painted in vibrant 3D colors from top to bottom, with inscribed names such as The Fabulous 5, LEE, DOZE, DAZE, SHARP, and DONDI." The labels represented individual artists or teams that would compete for visibility on the trains, sometimes painting entire cars.

The photographer captures a series of individuals, including artists, who make up the vivid tapestry of the subway system. Credit: Jamel Shabazz

Shabazz is a constant and invisible presence in his photographs, as friends approach and smile through his lens, or catch the eyes of passengers pressed together through the window of a train car. He also had an eye for fashion and style, and people often posed for him.

Photographing on the subway was "an ideal self-assignment," Shabazz said of why the work began. Today, he added, "I still find joy in photographing complete strangers on the trains." Credit: Jamel Shabazz

The book was published in May, when, for the first time in New York City history, the subway system stopped working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before, the number of passengers had already plummeted by 90 percent due to guidance from the city government to stay home. On June 8, the city began its plan for months of reopening, including attracting passengers back to the train.

Shabazz said the city's transit system, with its "live performances and personalities," is unlike any other it has visited because of its ecosystem of individuality. The New York subway "offers a constant stream of creativity (in) one of the most vibrant and culturally diverse cities in the world."

"City subway, "published by Galerie Bene Taschen, now available.