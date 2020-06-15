Old photos of Barry Lewis show mad British vacationers

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Butlin's resorts were an institution in post-war Britain. The independent camps, where guests were housed in wooden chalets, fed and entertained on-site, provided a new type of affordable luxury for working families.

At a time when few could afford to travel abroad, resorts were offering "a week's vacation for a week's pay," as first announced.

Beyond the probability of rain, Butlin's summer vacation was an exclusively British proposition.

Lush internal artists, known as Redcoats, organized singalongs, pantomimes, and bingo rounds. They held "glamorous granny" contests and "knobby knees" contests to see which guest had the thickest legs. Ringo Starr's band (no, not that one) even touched residences there in the early 1960s, before being invited to join the Beatles.

Participants in one of the notorious "knobby knees" competitions in the camps. Credit: Barry Lewis

By the time photographer Barry Lewis arrived in the 1980s, however, the camps were "getting a bit seedy," according to him.

There were fewer families and more singles, with lots of sex and alcohol mixed with entertainment, Lewis said. But the 71-year-old still remembers the resorts' glamorous early reputation.

"As a child, Butlin's was seen as great, but my parents could never afford to go," he said in a phone interview. "It was made to sound incredible: you would have the best stars acting, everything was free and there were amusement parks."

Launched by Billy Butlin in 1936, the camps' initial popularity was bolstered by the UK government's Paid Vacation Act, which gave workers the right to paid vacation for the first time. A site was opened in Skegness, on Britain's east coast, though more than half a dozen more would be built in British coastal cities over the next three decades.

Campers arrive at a Butlin & # 39; s in 1982. Credit: Barry Lewis

The camps thrived after World War II, welcoming more than a million visitors annually in the mid-1960s. After taking a teenage summer job at Butlin's Kitchen in 1966, Lewis discovered that they were "closed and hermetic worlds" equipped with theaters, recreation rooms, dance halls, swimming pools, amusement parks, boat lakes, beauty salons, and even churches.

"You were in this closed system," he said. "You went to this other world. Russia could have invaded America and we wouldn't even have known it, there were no televisions in the chalets."

"But there was actually something wonderful about it. You felt like you had joined this weird club. It was very smart to make you feel (like you were) part of a family."

Children often kept themselves busy with activities, letting adults relax. Credit: Barry Lewis

With all its flaws

Lewis' teenage experiences hint at the wildest behavior he would later encounter. This "closed fantasy world" (as the photographer describes it in his new book) was also equipped with bars, clubs and betting shops.

"I served breakfasts and learned how to become a man. I was desperate to fall in love, and all the things that come with leaving the house for the first time," he said, adding that he often "served breakfast in a hangover" -night trying to meet women . "To be completely frank, I was trying to have sex most of the time."

Campers relax on a sunny afternoon. Credit: Barry Lewis

After going to college and establishing himself as a professional photographer, Lewis returned to Butlin & # 39; s in 1982 for the UK Observer newspaper. Then, at 34, he was initially surprised at how little had changed.

Many of his images are alive with the communality and good humor he remembered: children enjoying activities and parents singing and dancing in the entertainment rooms. But things, he said, had become more salacious.

The employees perform a novel dance that they called Rooster Rock. Credit: Barry Lewis

"There was a whole sex issue that was never really talked about. A lot of people went to bed, so there was quite a bit of sexism," Lewis said. "Alcohol was the drug of choice and people were beaten. Absolutely.

"If you were trying to be part of the gang, you drank with (the Redcoats). They were young boys, but they were adored and they loved it."

However, the photographer's fondness for camping is evident (he describes the images as "warts and everything, but in a loving way"). He took an immersive approach to homework, which meant having fun and drinking with the other campers. "That's how we work," he said, referring to the accompanying journalist, Ian Walker. "We would integrate."

A red coat sleeps a heavy night in the hall. Credit: Barry Lewis

However, Lewis also acknowledges that there was a certain "darkness" in everything.

An image from the book shows a red coat pinching a guest's chest. Another shows male judges awkwardly watching a participant in a "lovely leg lady" contest. Elsewhere, an employee is shown asleep on the lobby floor after a busy night, as Walker wrote in the Observer at the time that "two skinheads started breaking glasses," in a resort bar in the early hours.

An unlikely rebirth

In one of Lewis's most striking photos, he captured a man frozen in mid-air just before splashing in an outdoor pool. Large letters behind spell out one of the camp's slogans: "Our true intention is everything for your delight."

That Billy Butlin can use a quote from "A Midsummer Night's Dream" speaks to his lofty ambitions for the resorts. But in the 1980s, glamor was fading. Package tours to Europe had become affordable, diminishing the prestige of national holidays. Butlin went into economic decline, and several of his camps closed in the following years.

The children play in one of the so-called "human aquariums" in the camp. Credit: Barry Lewis

However, if the Butlin's of the 1980s differed from those of the previous decades, then today's one is perhaps even less recognizable. Since then, the company has changed ownership and renamed itself, its resorts equipped with new water parks and undergoing multi-million dollar expansions. As such, the camps are experiencing a kind of rebirth, Lewis ventured.

"I think it's booming again now," he said. "With the emergence of Brexit and the weakened currency, and also with Covid-19, people will not be traveling abroad as much."

"There's a good thing about not having to think (about your vacation). Just book and that's it, while many trips are full of planning. People like everything to be prepared."

In a statement to CNN, Butlin & # 39; s said: "Butlin & # 39; s has always been a family brand and we have been delighting families for decades. We cannot wait until we can reopen our resorts and welcome our Guests back to Butlin & # 39; s for a much needed vacation. "

"Butlin & # 39; s Holiday Camp 1982, "published by Hoxton Mini Press, now available.