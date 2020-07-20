Older children can transmit COVID-19 as much as adults

According to new research in South Korea, children and young adults between the ages of 10 and 19 can transmit the coronavirus in the home as much as older people.

Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in South Korea who studied reports of 59,073 contacts of 5,706 COVID-19 patients also found that children ages 9 and younger transmitted the virus in their homes at much lower rates. CNN reported.

The study found that the highest COVID-19 rate at 18.6 percent for household contacts of school-age children and the lowest rates at 5.3 percent for children under 9 years of age was the close of middle school.

"The rates were higher for contacts than children than adults," they wrote. "These risks largely reflect transmission amid mitigations and therefore could characterize transmission dynamics during school closure."

Overall, researchers detected the disease in 11.8 percent of the 10,592 household contacts. For 48,481 non-domestic contacts, 1.9 percent tested positive, according to CNN.

"Although the detection rate of contacts for preschool-age children was lower, young children may show higher attack rates when school closes, which contributes to Covid-19 community transmission," they added.

The study was published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.