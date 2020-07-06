Older Republican Senator Says He Will Not Attend RNC Due To Covid-19 Concerns

The governor of the Brazilian state of São Paulo, João Doria, said on Monday that he wants to avoid "the images we saw in Rio de Janeiro and London" after the bars and restaurants in the state capital reopened on Monday, and therefore strict rules will apply. site.

"We don't want to see in the city of São Paulo the images we saw in Rio de Janeiro and London," Doria said at a press conference, adding that bars and restaurants should close at 5 p.m. to "avoid the crowds".

Bars, restaurants and beauty salons reopened on Monday with restrictions in São Paulo, after having been closed since March 24. Catering establishments will now have rest areas after being restricted to delivery and takeaway services.

A decree published by the São Paulo City Council establishes that bars and restaurants can operate for six hours a day and with a maximum occupancy of 40% of their capacity. Establishments, such as shopping malls, which had already been allowed to open in an earlier phase of the reopening plan, were allowed to extend business hours starting Monday.

Last Friday, the São Paulo state government also authorized the reopening of theaters, cinemas, cultural events and gyms in additional regions.

The state of São Paulo, the most populous in Brazil, leads the country in coronavirus infections and deaths. The state recorded 10,540 new cases and 56 deaths from new coronaviruses in the past 24 hours, according to the state's secretary of health. Since the start of the pandemic, the state of São Paulo has registered 323,070 cases of Covid-19 and 16,134 deaths related to the virus.