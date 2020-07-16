Olive Garden adds & # 39; giant & # 39; Parmesan chicken to menus for a limited time

Hello old friend.

Olive Garden has quietly reintroduced its "giant" Parmesan chicken on the menus, with the larger-than-life offering available for a limited time.

The restaurant chain recently added Giant Chicken Parmigiana to its lineup, Delish reported Wednesday, marking a return from its initial debut in 2019. The enticing main dish, topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella, is said to be 11.5 inches long. . .

THE COURT OF CALIFORNIA RULES THAT FOIE GRAS MAY BE SERVED IN THE STATE

The 1,780-calorie special is also served with fettuccine alfredo, according to a menu list, with "limited amounts."

According to the outlet, the giant chicken Parmesan came into the food world last year on the menu of the chain's giant Italian classics.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

For now, the oversized option will continue to grace the menus, though it's not yet clear how long the charming parm will stay.

"Chicken Parm is GIANT, we needed a wide angle lens," Olive Garden joked on Instagram, sharing that the main course is available for both takeout and dinner orders.

CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUOUS COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES FROM FOX NEWS