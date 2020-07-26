Olivia de Havilland, legendary star of & # 39; Gone with the Wind & # 39 ;, dead at 104

Olivia de Havilland, a legendary Hollywood Golden Age star, died at 104.

The news was confirmed to Fox News by his son-in-law, husband of his daughter Gisele Galante.

He was born in 1916 and died Sunday of natural causes at his Paris home, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The star was the last surviving star of "Gone with the Wind," which had recently come under scrutiny for its depiction of slavery in the pre-abolition south. De Havilland was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the film.

The actress won two Oscars in her life, one for her work on "To Each His Own" and the other for "The Heiress".

De Havilland was also the older sister of Oscar-winning actress Joan Fontaine, who died in 2013 at age 96.

While de Havilland was an on-screen legend, she was also known for taking down the Hollywood studio system when she sued Warner Bros. in 1943 after her studio contract had expired.

Her contract stated that she was tied to the studio when she was not working as well and was suspended after turning down a handful of papers, leading to her suing the studio.

The 1945 verdict ruled that de Havilland was free from his contract and that all actors would no longer be linked to specific studies within the industry.

Most recently, de Havilland sued FX and Ryan Murphy Productions for their portrayal in the miniseries "Feud: Bette and Joan," in which she was portrayed by Catharine Zeta-Jones.

The appeals court ruled against her and the California Supreme Court and the United States Supreme Court did not consider the intervention to be justified.

Other roles for which the star was known include "The Adventures of Robin Hood" and "The Snake Pit". Her most recent role was the 1988 television movie "The Woman He Loved".