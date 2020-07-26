Olivia de Havilland mourned by stars and online fans: & # 39; She is a legend & # 39;

Olivia de Havilland's death on Sunday at 104 in Paris has left many of her fans in mourning.

To express their pain, such fans, some of whom became famous, have turned to social media.

Actor and musician Jared Leto was one of the stars who paid tribute to the late actress, he shared a handful of photos of her on Twitter, along with a lengthy statement.

"The legendary Olivia De Havilland passed away yesterday. She was 104 years old. Olivia had a huge impact on my life and I had the pleasure of spending time with her in Paris." Leto, 48, it started. "I thanked him for his bravery and shared how his decisions affected me and my brother and gave us opportunities to fight for our creative freedom. It was a class act."

The Thirty Seconds to Mars leader explained that he still had letters that De Havilland wrote to him "on beautiful blue paper."

She then shared an excerpt from an interview she gave, in which she recounted the use of De Havilland's historic legal victory over Warner Bros. in the 1940s, freeing not only her but all actors from years-long contracts. They linked production companies.

Leto was able to cite the law in a dispute with his record company.

"It's called the De Havilland Act and it was put into practice thanks to Olivia De Havilland's bravery in the 1940s. I ended up meeting her in Paris and we had a wonderful time together," she recalled. "I had to thank him for fighting the system back then so I could fight him now. It was amazing to meet her, she is a legend …"

Antonio Banderas also expressed his grief online, sharing two images of De Havilland from the film "Gone with the Wind," of which De Havilland was the last star to still be alive.

"#OliviadeHavilland, a great icon of cinematography, has passed away" he wrote. "RIP."

Golden Globe nominated actress Morgan Fairchild shared a photo of herself standing with the late actress and Roddy McDowall.

"I'm sorry to lose #oliviadehavilland (here with my great friend Roddy McDowall) We attend the same events many times," he wrote. "I once sat between her and Robert Mitchum. What stories! A charming lady and a great actress. Always so kind!"

Outside of his showbiz colleagues, many of the "Heiress" star fans also shared their thoughts online.

"RIP, Olivia de Havilland. Brave naive, femme fatale, daffy screwball queen, soul-bearing heroine melodrama, sinister grand dame" a fan wrote. "She did it all, with grace and authenticity. An actress of fierce courage, both on-screen and off-screen."

"I will always be amazed at how persistent and brave Olivia de Havilland was" another wrote. "She changed the game forever and she did it with grace. We have all been fortunate to receive her performances. Thank you Dame de Havilland, what a wonderful life to celebrate."

"Rest in peace, Olivia de Havilland, who died peacefully at her home in Paris at the age of 104" another said, sharing two photos: one of the actresses riding a bicycle when she was young, and another showing her bicycle in her later years. "De Havilland was still cycling in his 100 years!"