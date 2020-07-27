Olivia de Havilland once recalled introducing Grace Kelly to Prince Rainier

Olivia de Havilland made an introduction that would forever change Grace Kelly's life.

On Monday, People magazine reported that it was the late Hollywood actress and her ex-husband Pierre Galante who arranged the meeting between the legend and Prince Rainier of Monaco.

"I'm tempted to think it was fate," the "Gone with the Wind" star previously said.

According to People, De Havilland was a newlywed to the Galante publisher of Paris-Match in the spring of 1955. The couple arrived at the Gare de Lyon in Paris to take Le Train Bleu, which connected the northern tip of Calais and Paris with cities and towns. along the French Mediterranean coast and the Italian border.

The couple was heading to Cannes, where the eighth edition of the film festival was underway. As the couple headed for their compartment, Kelly hastily lowered the platform.

It was then that Galante had an idea.

"It was an idea that struck (Pierre) for the first time while dining on the train after learning that Grace Kelly was a traveling companion," de Havilland recalled.

"My husband was born in Nice on the Cote d'Azur," she continued. "He suggested the meeting between Grace and Rainier at dinner with Paris-March editor-in-chief Gaston Bonheur, on the way to Cannes, an idea immediately and enthusiastically accepted by Gaston."

De Havilland, whom her husband and Bonheur urged, went to catch Kelly, who was leaving.

"Grace caught my eye at the first encounter as a fairly reserved, possessed, and well-educated young woman," de Havilland said, recalling her first encounter "on the small platform between the restaurant car and the next carriage when I passed her. Ask her if would accept a meeting with Prince Rainier.

"She accepted immediately, but made the highly professional condition that such a meeting must first be approved by the studio sponsoring her visit to Cannes: MGM," de Havilland shared.

After Kelly agreed, Galante called the muse Alfred Hitchcock and revealed that Rainier had invited her to his palace at 4 p.m. On a Friday. However, Kelly declined and explained that she was due to attend a Cannes cocktail for her movie at 5:30. When Galante called again saying that Rainier had consented to move their meeting to 3, she relented.

But that Friday morning he was far from sailing smoothly.

According to the outlet, Kelly washed her hair before discovering that a labor strike had cut all electricity in the festival city. The actress was left without a hair dryer, makeup lights, or even an iron before her meeting with royalty.

With two cars waiting downstairs, Kelly improvised. She tossed her hair back, arranged it with flowers, put on her wrinkle-free outfit and ran down several flights of stairs.

After a defense involving photographers that resulted in a delay, Kelly finally arrived, except that Rainier was nowhere to be seen. When he appeared, he invited Kelly to see his 225-room palace. In response, Kelly said she had already had that tour.

Undeterred, he suggested that they visit his private zoo. After speaking privately in a garden, Kelly described the prince as "charming."

"Pierre later praised how impeccable Grace strove to observe the protocol required for presentation to the prince," de Havilland said. "I suppose things had gone wonderfully well for Grace's manners upon returning from her introduction to Rainier."

De Havilland, who also attended the same Cannes cocktail party, said something was different about Kelly after her meeting with the prince.

"When she took her place at the front of the reception line at the American reception, instead of offering her hand for a handshake, Grace reached out as if offering to kiss her," said De Havilland. "I was in a state of charm."

After their first meeting, Kelly and Rainier began a private correspondence. They kept their romance a secret until Rainier sailed to America and proposed to the star seven months later over Christmas.

De Havilland said "I was not particularly surprised by the news, but I was particularly delighted."

The actress was unable to attend the "wedding of the century" in Monaco because she was expecting the birth of her daughter.

"I saw Grace Kelly only once in the long years after our meeting on the train and in Cannes," de Havilland said. “I was having lunch with an American friend at a restaurant in Paris and I saw Princess Grace at a table across the room with Princess Caroline, who was then about 10 years old. When they were done and were leaving, Princess Grace came to my table with much grace to greet me. Of course, I got up and bowed.

Kelly passed away in 1982 at age 52 from injuries she sustained in a car accident.

De Havilland died Sunday at age 104 of natural causes at his home in Paris.