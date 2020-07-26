Olivia de Havilland, star of & # 39; Gone with the Wind & # 39 ;, dies at 104

The actress died July 26 of natural causes at her residence in Paris, Goldberg said. She lived in Paris for more than six decades.

In the late 1940s, she had become one of the best actresses on screen.

But her off-screen role in a lawsuit against her employer, Warner Bros., may have been her most notable achievement in Hollywood.

In 1943, de Havilland sued the studio after he tried to extend his expiring seven-year contract. Under the studio system, actors face suspension without pay if they reject roles, and suspension time is added to their contracts.

De Havilland's eventual judicial victory helped shift the power of the great studios of that time to the mega-celebrities and powerful talent agencies of today.

"Hollywood actors will always be indebted to Olivia," wrote Havilland's friend and frequent co-star Bette Davis in her autobiography, "The Lonely Life."

De Havilland later recalled how gratifying the failure was to her.

"He was very proud of that decision, as it corrected a serious abuse of the contract system: the forced extension of a contract beyond its legal term. Among those who benefited from the decision were the actors who fought in World War II and who, during all that conflict, were on suspension, "the actress told the Screen Actors Guild in an interview in 1994.

In recent years, Jared Leto credited the so-called Havilland Act for helping his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, in a contract dispute with his record label.

About three-quarters of a century after that landmark ruling, de Havilland lost a lawsuit he filed against the creators of the 2017 FX Networks miniseries, "Feud: Bette and Joan."

The United States Supreme Court declined to review the case after the centennial failed to convince a California appeals court that the filmmakers had represented her in a false light and should have obtained her permission to be portrayed in the drama.

More importantly for De Havilland, he was free to seek better roles in award-winning films such as "To Each His Own" (1946), "The Snake Pit" (1948), and "The Heiress" (1949).

Her first Oscar victory, for "To Each His Own," also highlighted an often strained relationship with her famous younger sister, Joan Fontaine. At the 1947 ceremony, Fontaine tried to congratulate his brother in the backstage, but de Havilland brushed her aside and reportedly told his press agent, "I don't know why he does that when he knows how I am. I'm sorry. "

Fontaine, also an Oscar winner, died in December 2013, at the age of 96, fueling press speculation about whether the sisters had ended one of Hollywood's most famous family disputes before her death.

"I regret not having remembered a single act of kindness from her throughout my childhood," Fontaine said of her sister in her memoirs, "No Bed of Roses."

De Havilland rarely made public comments about his brother. When asked about her relationships in a 2006 interview with David Thomson, she replied, "How can I say it? Well, let's just say they stand still."

At the time of Fontaine's death, she issued a statement that she was "shocked and saddened" by the news.

Shakespeare, then swordsmen

Olivia Mary de Havilland was born on July 1, 1916 in Tokyo to British parents. Both Olivia and Joan were often ill as children, and their mother decided to return to England for treatment. A stopover in San Francisco led the trio to settle in Saratoga, California. Eventually, the girls' parents divorced and their mother remarried.

De Havilland caught the acting mistake in a school production of "Alice in Wonderland." Her dedication to the trade led her to defy her stepfather's warning not to appear in plays and to leave her home early before graduating from high school.

He earned his first professional break as a substitute for Gloria Stuart (later the elderly Rose in "Titanic") in Max Reinhardt's production of "A Midsummer Night & # 39; s Dream". After Stuart retired, de Havilland won the role of Hermia and made his stage debut in Shakespeare. The Hollywood Bowl appearance led to a contract with Warner Bros. and the film version of the 1935 play.

But another 1935 movie made her a star, at age 19, ensuring her immortality as part of a great screen crew. "Captain Blood" was the first of eight films that paired De Havilland with Errol Flynn.

De Havilland later said that his bullying co-star was his first love, but that the timing was never right, especially for the rebellious Flynn.

"I fell in love with him," she told The New York Times in 1976. "Eventually, he caught me. It was inevitable to fall in love with him. He was so mischievous and charming."

Flynn perhaps set the tone for their relationship by playing practical jokes on her co-star, even hiding a snake once in her panties before a costume change.

"It slowly entered my obtuse mind that such youthful pranks weren't the way to any girl's heart. But it was too late. I couldn't soften her," admits Flynn in her autobiography, "My Wicked, Wicked Ways." he had fallen in love with De Havilland in his second film, "The Charge of the Light Brigade" (1936).

While the films with Flynn were popular, the roles were seldom challenging. The actress began to feel trapped playing beautiful but demure heroines.

Melanie's memories

When Margaret Mitchell's "Gone With the Wind" became a best seller in the late 1930s, each actress seemed to be competing for the role of Scarlett O & # 39; Hara, the selfish and headstrong heroine. But not de Havilland. His eyes were on Melanie, Scarlett's sweet and understanding sister-in-law.

"Scarlett didn't interest me at all. She was a career girl, after all, and I was a career girl," the actress told the New York Times in 2004. "Melanie was something else. She is a happy woman, she is a loving woman, and Scarlett cannot be said to be loving. "

The only obstacle for De Havilland was his contract with Warner Bros., who was reluctant to lend it to producer David O. Selznick for the film.

De Havilland, who was in his early 20s, strategized on how to win the role and decided to present his case to the boss's wife. While having tea, the actress pleaded with Ann Warner to intervene on her behalf. Jack L. Warner eventually relented, and de Havilland turned to Selznick International to do what many in Hollywood thought would be a disaster.

But the star later told writer Gavin Lambert that he always knew the movie would be "something special, something that would last forever."

Melanie was the first of De Havilland's roles to minimize her appeal. He also revealed his affinity for playing "good girls".

"I think they are more challenging," he explained to the Times in 2004. "Because the general concept is that if you are good, you are not interesting. And that concept bothers me, frankly."

De Havilland garnered the first of five Oscar nominations with a nod to Best Supporting Actress for "Gone With the Wind," but lost to co-star Hattie McDaniel, who became the first African American to win an Academy Award. .

A studio fight, then a career spike

Returning to Warner Bros. after "Gone with the Wind" was not easy. De Havilland discovered that he would have a supporting role in a movie with Flynn. Bette Davis starred in "The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex", with de Havilland reduced to the Queen's Maid of Honor.

Finding good roles for actresses was difficult in the studio known for its tough, masculine image, and Davis rated the hanger as her only major female star.

De Havilland began challenging Warner Bros., rejecting parts of movies he didn't like and taking suspensions.

At one bright spot, she garnered a best actress nomination for another loan contract, "Hold Back the Dawn" (1941), as a spinster teacher who falls in love with European refugee Charles Boyer as she struggles to enter the United States. He lost again, this time with his sister, Fontaine, who won for "Suspicion" (1941).

De Havilland was ready to move on when her contract expired. However, Warner Bros. had other ideas, adding 25 weeks from their suspensions to the contract.

She decided to take legal action, a risky move that would keep her off the screen for almost three years. If you lose the lawsuit, your Hollywood career may have ended.

"I really had no choice but to fight," the actress recalled to the Los Angeles Times in 2006.

The California Court of Appeals for the 2nd District upheld a lower court ruling in De Havilland's favor, finding that a personal service contract was limited to one calendar year of seven years.

Studio chief Warner admitted in his autobiography that de Havilland had "licked" him. He observed that his former star "had a brain like a computer hidden behind those tawny brown eyes."

De Havilland was now able to trace his career. In three years, he had won two Academy Awards.

She showed a new versatility in "To Each His Own", moving in flashbacks of a young single mother who loses her son to a middle-aged businesswoman. "The Dark Mirror", also from 1946, showed De Havilland in dual roles as identical twins: one good and the other a disturbed murderer.

But she really stood out as an actress with "The Snake Pit" and "The Heiress".

The first, a look at a woman who becomes mentally ill, is dated today, but critics in 1948 praised the film and actress for tackling such a serious issue.

De Havilland reached the peak of her career in William Wyler's "The Heiress" as Catherine Sloper, a simple and clumsy girl courted by a fortune hunter for her heritage. She becomes a bitter woman who turns the tables on a cold and unloving father (Ralph Richardson) and her suitor (Montgomery Clift).

This adaptation of a play based on Henry James' "Washington Square" earned Havilland her second Best Actress Oscar.

Years later

De Havilland's on-screen career inevitably began to cool in the 1950s and 1960s, although he still had memorable roles in "My Cousin Rachel" (1952) and "Light in the Piazza" (1962). She was associated with Davis in "Hush, Hush, Sweet Charlotte" (1964), a continuation of "What Happened to Baby Jane?" (1962) In a surprise twist, de Havilland played the role of villain.

He also appeared on Broadway in "Romeo and Juliet," "Candida," and "A Gift of Time" with Henry Fonda. In the 70s and 80s, he played supporting roles in disaster films such as "Airport & # 39; 77" (1977) and "The Swarm" (1978) and on television in "Roots: The Next Generations", the 1979 sequel of historical miniseries. She received an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Special for one of her final roles, "Anastasia: Anna's Mystery" (1986).

She retired from acting in the late 1980s, but continued to make public appearances and received honors for her long career, including the 2008 National Medal of Arts for "her accomplishments and contributions to American culture as an actress" and the Legion. of Honor of France. in 2010.

In June 2017, Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain made De Havilland a lady "for her services to drama", two weeks before her 101st birthday.

The star was known for hanging out with many notable singles in her Hollywood heyday, including Howard Hughes, James Stewart, and director John Huston. She married and divorced twice, first with writer Marcus Goodrich and then with Paris Match editor Pierre Galante. Her son Benjamin Goodrich died in 1991 of complications from Hodgkin lymphoma. Daughter Gisèle Galante is a journalist.

News accounts often reported that the actress was working on a long-awaited autobiography, but nothing appeared during her lifetime. She wrote a 1962 memoir about her life in France called "Every Frenchman has one".

De Havilland survived almost all of his contemporaries from the golden age of film, including writing a tribute to the youngest Mickey Rooney for Time when he passed away in April 2014. Ironically, the sick Melanie died near the end of "Gone With the Wind" took away. " However, the actress who played her co-stars survived Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Leslie Howard and McDaniel.

When asked two decades ago to explain her longevity, this "Steel Magnolia" said to a Screen Actors Guild interviewer: "I don't understand the question: I'm only 78 years old!"