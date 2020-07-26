Olivia de Havilland, star of "Gone with the Wind", dead at 104

Hollywood icon Olivia de Havilland, the star of Oscar-winning classics including "Gone with the Wind" and "The Adventures of Robin Hood," died Sunday, according to her representative.

She was 104 years old.

The two-time Academy Award winner died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Paris, France, where she had lived for more than 60 years, her publicist Lisa Goldberg told the Hollywood Reporter.

"At TCM we are saddened to hear that the film's beloved icon and one of the last remaining Hollywood Golden Age stars, Olivia de Havilland, passed away." Turner Classic Movies also confirmed in a tweet.

Long considered one of Hollywood's golden age greats, de Havilland had turned 104 in July and was the longest surviving star of "Gone with the Wind."

She was the older sister, for just 15 months, of Oscar-winning actress Joan Fontaine, who died in December 2013 at age 96.

The actress is also remembered for a landmark lawsuit against Warner Bros. in 1944, earning her rights to free herself from the studio, a victory that redefined the film business.