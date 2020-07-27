Olivia de Havilland: Vintage Black and White Photos Capture Fashionable Moments of a Movie Star

Written by Karina Tsui, CNN

Olivia de Havilland, known as one of the oldest surviving stars of Hollywood's "Golden Age", passed away Sunday at the age of 104.

At age 19, the British-American actress made her film debut as Arabella Bishop in 1935 "Captain Blood", before playing Maid Marian in "The Adventures of Robin Hood" in 1938. The following year, De Havilland she played Melanie Hamilton in classic Hollywood "Gone With the Wind," which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She won two Academy Awards and two Golden Globes in a career spanning more than five decades.

one/ /12 British American actress Olivia de Havilland wears a black hat with a stylized skull and crossbones in 1935. This is the year the 19-year-old Tokyo-born starred opposite Errol Flynn in the pirate adventure film " Captain Blood. " Credit: John Kobal Foundation / Moviepix / Getty Images

Beyond her acting skills, the star also wowed audiences with her timeless elegance, both on and off screen. Although some of her fashion choices can be attributed to the top wardrobe designers she worked with, De Havilland took an interest in fashion and amassed an impressive personal collection of designer haute couture.

Last year, the Chicago-based Hindman auction house organized a sale of nearly 30 Christian Dior sets belonging to the actress. And throughout his time in the spotlight, De Havilland embodied many of the trends of the era, be it at society events, poolside, or on the set of one of his many films.

