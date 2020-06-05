Olivia Jade makes a donation to the National Bail Out fund after facing a backlash over the publication of & # 39; white privilege & # 39;

Olivia Jade Giannulli is trying to make a difference

YouTube personality who is also the daughter of the actress. Lori LoughlinHe announced on Instagram on Thursday that he has donated to the National Bail Out fund.

Giannulli, 20, shared a video of herself participating in a viral trend in which a random generator suggests a Black Lives Matter organization to donate. The game suggested donating to National Bail Out, which works to "end pre-trial detention systems and, ultimately, mass incarceration," according to its website.

In the video, Giannulli offered her approval and also called other people, including her sister Isabella and her boyfriend Jackson.

YouTuber then shared a screenshot of his donation receipt, though he avoided disclosing the donation amount.

The financial contribution comes a few days later. Giannulli was called online for her comments on using their "white privilege" to combat racism.

In a post on his Instagram story, Giannulli promised to call racist acts like thousands of protesters took to the streets across the country over the weekend to protest the death of George Floyd.

The influencer, whose parents recently pleaded guilty for his participation in the college admission scandalHe wrote that whites "need to understand that just 'not being racist is not enough' if you hear people say disrespectful things, correct them."

But she faced criticism online.

"THE DEFINITION OF WHITE PRIVILEGE VOLUNTALLY CONTRIBUTED TO HER … her parents cheated on her way to school and only had 2 months in jail … she is not allowed to speak on the matter," said one. person wrote On twitter.

"Her privileged target got her out of trouble," she said. other. "She needs proof of reality! So deaf!" someone else expressed.

One person wrote: "The college admission scandal contributes to the sense of outrage felt by many who take to the streets and violently protest systemic law, privilege and discrimination, while sweet lil olivia jade drops tutorials of makeup as if nothing had happened. " and dull tone. "

Floyd died while in police custody after an officer knelt on Floyd's neck for eight minutes, moments that were captured on cell phone video. In the video, Floyd, 46, yells "I can't breathe" and "don't kill me," before passing out.

Minneapolis since his dismissal Officer Derek Chauvin He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

