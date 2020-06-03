Olivia Jade's brand of influence is a "dump fire" and "dangerous for advertisers," says expert

Lori Loughlinthe eldest daughter of Olivia Jade, is trying rebuild your influencer on social media brand and YouTube audience one year after the college admission scandal The news came out.

But the 20-year-old has faced a backlash online for trying to return just like her mother and father, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty for participating in the scandal and each time will serve Behind bars.

Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and postal fraud, while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and postal fraud and honest services for wire and electronic fraud.

"It is very difficult (to come back) when you are the subject of one of the biggest educational scams in the history of the United States," Eric Schiffer, branding and public relations expert, president of Reputation Management Consultants, told Fox News.

"Olivia's influence (career) is a garbage dump fire right now and presents nothing more than a cold and crazy option for a vendor considering how to spend their discretionary funds to generate brand awareness," he explained.

Schiffer noted that nothing about his brand is not wholly owned, his fan base is not loyal, and there are millions of would-be makeup influencers saturating YouTube.

"Olivia presents a very toxic brand that is dangerous to advertisers because of her involvement in this criminal conspiracy to take her to college and take away a place from someone who was much more deserving," said Schiffer.

Loughlin and Giannulli were charged with arranging a total collective payment of $ 500,000 to Singer for their daughters, Olivia and Isabella, to be recruited at the University of Southern California (USC) as athletes on the crew team, despite never having participated in sports.

But he believes Olivia can rehabilitate her brand with mountains of community work and time to seriously reflect on her involvement in the scandal.

"The way she could rebuild her brand would be to close her social media and really get into the community and get down to work and work," suggested Schiffer. "Go out and help people."

She added: "The problem she faces (Olivia) is that he is struggling with his own narcissism, which requires him to be in front of the camera. If she could begin to have empathy and have a better understanding of how she is viewed, which includes a tremendous level of mistrust and disdain, that will be of great help,

If the judge accepts Loughlin and Giannulli's plea agreement, Loughlin would serve two months and pay a $ 150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, meanwhile, would serve five months in prison, pay a $ 250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.