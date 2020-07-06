Olivia Munn shares a disastrous 40-year-old bikini video: "2020 strikes again"

Olivia Munn showed off her figure in a sexy bikini to celebrate her 40th birthday, but the photo shoot did not go as planned.

The "Love Wedding Repeat" star shared a video on Instagram in her bikini while taking a pose, but then had a setback.

Munn was next to a waterfall and she stumbled back as the video was recorded. The "Newsroom" actress grabbed her foot in pain before the video was cut.

"2020 strikes again," the clip captioned. "Anyway, thanks for the birthday wishes!"

Fortunately, it appears that the star suffered no serious damage. Scooter Braun, Zachary Gordon, Rachel Zoe and more were among Munn's friends who commented with laughing emojis.

The actress took a camping trip to celebrate her 40th birthday.

"Camping will not be that hot, they said. There will be a lot to do, they said," Munn said in photos where she seemed bored by the outdoor trip.

On Sunday she updated fans about the trip and said, “Still camping. Still hot. But more fun. "